More than a third of Sask’s total COVID-19 deaths. have occurred since July 11th
More than a third of COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan have occurred since the province lifted health restrictions in July.
On Wednesday the province recorded four more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the province’s total to 878 deaths since the pandemic began.
Three hundred and six, or 34 percent, of them have come since the restrictions were lifted on July 11th.
Although the mask mandate was reinstated in September and cases have dropped since then, the death toll has continued to rise.
Experts have consistently said that hospitalizations and COVID-19-related deaths are backward factors.
One of the four deaths recorded Monday was a person aged 40 to 59, while the other three were people older than 80.
Four deaths and 166 cures helped offset 121 new cases reported Thursday.
This means that the number of known active cases in the province dropped from 50 to 1,374.
New cases have been registered in the following health areas:
- Far Northwest: seven.
- Far Northeast: two.
- Northwest: 15.
- Central North: 11.
- Saskatoon: 30.
- Central West: a.
- Central East: nine.
- Regina: eight.
- Southwest: six.
- South Central: four.
- Southeast: 18.
Ten new cases have not been assigned to a health area as they are awaiting settlement information.
About 38 percent of the new cases reported Wednesday were people under the age of 12 who are therefore unable to be vaccinated.
On Wednesday, hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped by six to 187 people. However, ICU cases increased by one in 52.
The province processed 1,749 tests with a positive test of seven percent. The permanent seven-day average of test positivity also remains at seven percent.
The province also administered 2,532 new doses of COVID-19.
Just over a third of the new doses reported Monday were people taking a first injection. The rest were second doses.
According to provincial figures, 86.25 per cent of the eligible population have at least one first dose of the vaccine while 79.81 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.
