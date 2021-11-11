Gulf Shores International Airport brings a new era with a new name, the air traffic control tower | Baldwin County Alabama News





The sky is really the limit for Gulf Shores International Airport. Local and state leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday morning at the airport’s long-awaited air traffic control tower. The beginning of an era and a new name – for what is now Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field. The eight-story tower has been in the works for several years. It will help better regulate airspace at what is now one of the busiest airports in the state. It will be much safer. That’s the main reason for this is safety, the other is efficiency, said airport manager Scott Fuller. It will also open the door for commercial flights to reach just a few miles from our Baldwin beaches. The more we improve our beaches down here for tourism, the more it means for Alabama revenue so we can build tourism across the state, so this is not only good for South Baldwin County, is good for the entire state of Alabama. said Baldwin County resident and former U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne. Byrnew who helped push the tower for most of his time in Congress says our beaches bring about 60 percent of tourism revenue to the state. The air traffic control tower now gives beach visitors more than one way to get here. The biggest problem we have here is traffic. Managing traffic, expanding traffic, having a way to get people here without driving their car, creating some transportation opportunities to get them where they are going and not putting more cars on the road is great, said Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft. When the tower starts operating this time next week Airport Manager Scott Fuller tells us there is only one more step before those commercial flights arrive here in South Baldwin County. The only thing hindering commercial flights is the lack of a terminal building, so that’s what was being worked on now, they were actually in the process of selecting the company that would go in and build and operate it, Fuller said. Fuller says they hope to have completed the selection process by the end of this year, with construction of the terminal set to begin in early 2022. Work on the new terminal is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

