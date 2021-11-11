Poland receives support from Europe for tough borders

BRUSSELS The 2015 migration crisis, when millions of migrants and asylum seekers grew across Europe’s borders, almost shattered the European Union. Many members offered asylum to refugees; others, like Poland and Hungary, did not want parts of it.

Six years later, the current stalemate on the Polish-Belarusian border echoes that crisis, but this time, European officials insist that member states be united when it comes to protecting Europe ‘s borders and that uncontrolled immigration is over.

What is different, Europeans say, is that this crisis was produced entirely by the dictator of Belarus, Alexander G. Lukashenko, in response to the sanctions that Europeans imposed on his country in the face of stolen elections and the brutal suppression of internal dissent.

This area between the borders of Poland and Belarus is not a migration issue, but part of Lukashenko’s aggression against Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, aimed at destabilizing the EU, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said in an interview. during summer.