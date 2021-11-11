International
Poland receives support from Europe for tough borders
BRUSSELS The 2015 migration crisis, when millions of migrants and asylum seekers grew across Europe’s borders, almost shattered the European Union. Many members offered asylum to refugees; others, like Poland and Hungary, did not want parts of it.
Six years later, the current stalemate on the Polish-Belarusian border echoes that crisis, but this time, European officials insist that member states be united when it comes to protecting Europe ‘s borders and that uncontrolled immigration is over.
What is different, Europeans say, is that this crisis was produced entirely by the dictator of Belarus, Alexander G. Lukashenko, in response to the sanctions that Europeans imposed on his country in the face of stolen elections and the brutal suppression of internal dissent.
This area between the borders of Poland and Belarus is not a migration issue, but part of Lukashenko’s aggression against Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, aimed at destabilizing the EU, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said in an interview. during summer.
The crisis began in late August, when growing groups of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, began to gather on the borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, grazed there by Belarus. This movement has now become much larger, with at least 4,000 or more men, women and children trapped in the bitter cold, without proper shelter or toilets, between Belarus and its neighbors.
Both Poland and Lithuania declared a state of emergency and fortified their borders, while Belarusian forces on several occasions helped migrants to penetrate. Border regions have been closed to journalists and aid workers, but disturbing videos and photos of migrants in front of barbed wire have been distributed, often by Belarus itself.
On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Mr Lukashenko’s tactics a cynical game of power and said blackmail should not be allowed to succeed. In Washington, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with President Biden and went out to say that what was happening on the Belarusian border was a hybrid attack, not a migration crisis.
Support for Poland is particularly striking as the European Union is mired in a major confrontation with the Polish right-wing government over the supremacy of European law over Polish law and restrictions on the independence of the judiciary. In that confrontation, Brussels is holding Warsaw billions of dollars in funds intended to help the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
However, in an indication of how seriously Brussels takes the current stalemate with Belarus, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, visited Warsaw on Wednesday to meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to offer solidarity and, possibly, some border funding. .
Poland, which is facing a severe crisis, must enjoy the solidarity and unity of the entire European Union, Mr Michel said. It is a hybrid attack, a brutal attack, a violent attack and a shameful attack, he added. And in the aftermath of such measures, the only answer is to act firmly, in unity, in accordance with our core values.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel telephoned Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, urging him to push Belarus to stop its inhumane and unacceptable actions on the Polish border, its spokesman said.
Moscow supports Mr Lukashenko with money and staff. Surprisingly, the Kremlin said, Mr Putin told Mrs Merkel that he could do nothing and that the European Union should deal directly with Mr Merkel. Lukashenko. This is exactly what Brussels refuses to do.
But Brussels’ stance is delicate, presenting the European Union with a triple problem. It must show solidarity in protecting the bloc’s borders, sympathy for the humanitarian crisis unfolding there and determination to defend the supremacy of European law.
Europeans can hardly ignore the appearance of innocent children, women and men, no matter how manipulated they have been, in freezing conditions, stuck between border guards and Polish troops and barbed wire and Belarusian troops. The soldiers will not only stop them from returning to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where many are arriving before crossing the border, but are also actively helping them cross the Polish border.
At least 10 people have already died; other estimates are higher, but Poland has banned journalists and NGOs from the border area.
In response, Brussels is considering a fifth round of sanctions, possibly as early as Monday, targeting Belarusian officials and airlines transporting migrants from the Middle East to Minsk. But few believe that the new sanctions will move Mr. Lukashenko more than previous ones have done, especially since his efforts are a response to the sanctions already imposed.
This is a very serious crisis for the European Union, not just for Poland, said Piotr Buras, a member of the Warsaw-based European Council on Foreign Relations. It is a security crisis, which could get much worse if the Polish and Belarusian guards start firing, and it is a very serious humanitarian crisis, because Europe cannot accept people dying of hunger and freezing at the border.
Given the nature of the crisis, said Mr. Buras, Brussels must separate it from the rule of law confrontation: Whatever we may think of the Polish rule of law crisis, the EU must act in its own interest.
But the Polish government, which no longer has a clear majority in parliament, is itself politically stalled, Mr Buras said. The problem is not that the EU does not want to help Poland because of the rule of law, he added. Conversely, it is very difficult for this Polish government to accept the help of EU institutions that are fighting on another front. And the government wants to present itself as the only savior and protector of the Polish people.
The European Union has provided assistance to Poland with its border guards, known as Frontex, significantly expanded since the 2015 crisis and based in Warsaw, said Camino Mortera-Martinez, a member of the Brussels-based Center for European Reform. . And Brussels also has asylum support staff members who can help control migrants to judge their asylum qualifications.
But Poland has rejected both offers and insists on keeping the border area closed. One reason is her struggle with Brussels and her unwillingness to accept help. Warsaw also does not want oversight of its actions that Frontex can provide, said Luigi Scazzieri, a London researcher who is also at the Center for European Reform.
Neither Warsaw nor Brussels want a control procedure that will act as an attractive factor to give Mr. Lukashenko and more migrants hope they can enter Europe this way.
The concern on the part of the government, and that is why they are so determined, is that if there is even a process to allow people in, it will create a narrative that this is a place where people from Iraq and Syria can processed in Europe. and the numbers will not be 4,000, as now, but 30,000, said Michal Baranowski, director of the Warsaw office of the German Marshall Fund.
So policymakers right now are in a real conundrum, Mr Scazzieri said. In the long run, he suggested that sanctions against airlines would reduce the number of migrants and if borders remained closed and further strengthened, they would lessen the risk of travel.
And at some point, he said, Mr. Lukashenko will realize that many immigrants to Belarus will create internal problems.
Monika Pronczuk contributed to reporting from Brussels, and Anton Troianovski from Moscow.
