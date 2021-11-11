International
The privacy commissioner promises an investigation into NL’s cyber attack
Newfoundland and Labrador Information and Privacy Commissioner says his office will investigate the cyber attack that has disrupted the province’s healthcare IT systems for nearly two weeks.
Michael Harvey’s announcement follows this week’s news that as part of the attack, hackers have stolen personal information of patients and employees in the Eastern and Labrador-Grenfell Health region.
Officials have said the stolen information was unencrypted, meaning there were no safeguards to prevent hackers from reading it. Harvey said his office investigation will examine whether the information was held securely and according to industry standards.
“Was there a shortcoming on the part of Newfoundland and Labrador in maintaining industry standards? Or was it a problem that criminals are just one step ahead of industry standards as well?” said Harvey.
Harvey said his office was informed of a possible data breach Monday after the attack, more than a week before the government publicly said the information had been stolen. He said his office received official confirmation on Tuesday, the same day as the public.
With tens of thousands of employees and hundreds of thousands of patients affected, Harvey said, the breach is by far the biggest story in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The opposition is demanding an answer even after Tuesday’s announcement of data theft.
PC leader David Brazil and NDP leader Jim Dinnboth told reporters Wednesday when they learned of the data breach on Tuesday, but were unsure how long the government knew about it before sharing the news. with the public.
“The government must be proactive. They must be in front of it. The people must calm down,” Brazil said. “It has to do with the immediate reaction of people now and their immediate fear of what will happen to their credit ratings and their financial information.”
The news of the breach was the latest development in the 11 days since a cyber attack shut down most of the province’s healthcare system, including surgeries, tests and other non-emergency procedures.
According to government officials, the information was obtained through the Meditech information system of the healthcare system.
The breach includes basic patient information, including names, birthdays, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, medical care plan numbers, marital status, patient and outpatient stay schedules, and the name of the person’s family physician.
Personal data, including the names, addresses and social security numbers of Eastern Health employees who were 14 years old and Labrador Grenfell-Health employees nine years ago, have also been compromised, officials said. Health Minister John Haggie said there was no indication that banking information was involved in the breach.
“We have tens of thousands of healthcare workers whose information has been compromised by this breach, they need to feel safe,” Brazil said.
Computers call for debate, MDPs want answers
Prime Minister Andrew Furey said a public announcement process is underway to outline the steps people need to take to protect themselves from identity theft and to monitor their financial information. The process involves online resources and a toll-free telephone number.
Dinn said the government should outline its cyber security measures and explain how the breach occurred.
“This will be the only way we can put it in the necessary measures to hopefully prevent such attacks in the future,” he said.
He suggested cutting the budget until the cyber security measures that maintain the Newfoundland and Labrador healthcare system deteriorate.
“We know these attacks happened all over the world. Were we fully prepared?”
