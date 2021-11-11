International
Former Quebec Zoo owner found guilty of animal welfare violations, evades criminal charges – Montreal
The former owner of a Quebec Zoo pleaded guilty to four animal welfare violations in Trois-Rivires, Que. the court on Wednesday morning, but will avoid criminal charges.
Normand Trahan pleaded guilty to four offenses under the Quebec Animal Welfare and Safety Act after the Crown dropped the criminal charges against him from 2019.
The Montreal SPCA confirmed the request in a press release saying Trahan will have to pay fines of approximately $ 7,000 and is banned from owning pets for five years, unless they are pets kept in his home for non-commercial purposes.
Animals Seized as Quebec Zoo Owner Accused of Cruelty, Negligence
Charges of cruelty to animals and negligence were first filed against Trahan, then owner of the Saint-douard Zoo, in May 2019 following a criminal investigation conducted by the Montreal SPCA Investigation Division.
The investigation, which began in August 2018, was prompted by a complaint filed by visitors to the zoo, located about 120 miles east of Montreal in Saint-douard-de-Maskinong.
Animal protection officers, who have similar powers to police officers, were given a search warrant and landed at the zoo in an attempt to execute the order and catch the zoo animals.
At the time, Trahan launched an unsuccessful court challenge to block the seizure.
Eventually, over the course of a few weeks, more than 200 wild and exotic animals were removed from the zoo, including lions, tigers, kangaroos, wolves, and primates.
Details emerge of suspected animal abuse at closed-door Quebec Zoo
The SPCA said it managed to gain ownership of all the animals and that since then they have been relocated to “qualified facilities where they receive all the specialized care they need”.
Zoos face financial pressure from the pandemic
The Montreal SPCA said it was “pleased” with Trahan’s “guilty plea”.
“The decisions for which Mr. “Trahan pleaded guilty to the conditions in which the animals were kept at the Saint-douard Zoo, including inadequate and unsanitary facilities, as well as the lack of veterinary care for injured or sick animals,” said Chantal Cayer. , director of the Investigation Division.
Quebec Zoo at the center of allegations of animal cruelty ordered to close by workers’ safety board
The SPCA also noted the important role of animal protection charities, such as the SPCA, in enforcing animal welfare laws.
“The result obtained in court today shows how essential this work is,” said Montreal SPCA executive director Lise Desaulniers, adding that the organization had fulfilled the mission it had set out to do, “to protect the animals of the Saint-douard Zoo.” and to ensure their well-being. “
Trahan’s lawyer, Michel Lebrun, told reporters in Trois-Rivieres, Que., On Wednesday that his client was ready to turn the page.
“I would tell you that Mr. Trahan is relieved and very happy that he is continuing and can think of a peaceful pension,” he said after the hearing.
The zoo was sold earlier this year.
– With files from Sidhartha Banerjee of The Canadian Press
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
