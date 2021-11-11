How to navigate through the new TSA security configuration at Denver International Airport – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has made changes to address long security lines. The airport worked with the Transportation Security Administration to make control more efficient by moving different types of passengers across different parts of the terminal.

The airport has three security control zones. One is at the south end of the Jeppesen Terminal (the side facing the Westin Hotel). One is located at the north end (the side facing the contests). And one is located on the bridge connecting the terminal to the A competition.

In the map below, the yellow areas are locations in the terminal where it is being built as part of the ongoing Great Hall project. (Click on the map for a larger view.)

If you are flying out of Denver International Airport between 9pm and 4am, the Southern checkpoint is the only one of the three that is open.

The Southern Security Control Zone will focus primarily on processing standard passengers without any qualifications for those special programs. There is a clean lane at the checkpoint, but there is no TSA PreCheck lane.

The North Safety Zone now offers specialized examinations for the more experienced travelers. It is the only one where they can be examined with TSA PreCheck. TSA PreCheck is a program offered by the federal government where flyers are enrolled in the program with a known traveler number. This means that leaflets should not be removed from light shoes, belts and jackets when crossing safety lines, and laptops and liquids do not need to be removed from bags where they may be. There is a cost associated with applying for the TSA PreCheck. as well as a historical check-up and interview required. Some credit cards will reimburse travelers for the fee if you use the card to pay for it. Occasionally, TSA PreCheck will appear on a boarding pass for someone who is not registered in the program as a marketing tool. Those lucky travelers should go to the North Security area.

If you are a Clear customer with TSA PreCheck, you will also need to use the North checkpoint. The Clear program allows travelers to use a line to scan their fingerprints or iris instead of an agent manually checking your identification. These Clear lines are usually shorter and once in a while, the traveler switches to security control lines, either regular or PreCheck if they are also enrolled in that program. As with PreCheck, some credit cards will cover the cost of Clear as long as you pay by card.

North Screening also has something called Travel-Lite Lane. You can only use it if you carry a single item such as a purse, backpack or purse. North Screening is also the place to find a Premium / Premier Traveler lane offered by airlines. It is on the west side of the Northern Security checkpoint.

North Screening will have a limited number of standard safety control lanes, but should not be the first choice for the casual pilot.

The last safety checkpoint is on the bridge on the way to gates A. It is mainly devoted to standard passenger screening. As you walk farther than with the other two control areas, you can cross through safety on that bridge and then go on the subway train to catch a ride to the other gates.

Airport officials say standard passengers should be at the airport 2 hours before boarding time.