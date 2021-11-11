International
Ford government shows support for controversial 413 motorway with campaign-style roadside visit
CALEDON, Ont. – The Prime Minister of Ontario, Doug Ford, redoubled his support for another controversial Toronto Great Zone Highway project, which is mired in environmental concerns and uncertainty over its economic and social benefits.
Ford was in Caledon, Ont., On Wednesday for a campaign-style stop at the site of the proposed 413 motorway.
He declared the road as necessary to ease traffic congestion in the Halton, Peel and York regions which he said are expected to increase in the coming years.
“We will deliver the much-needed 413 freeway,” Ford said. “Real action needs to be taken to fix what is broken.”
Prime Minister Doug Ford seeks full funding for long-proposed Bradford Highway project, free of charge
It was the second event of his Progressive Conservative government this week in support of a planned highway in the growing Toronto area, the infrastructure they argue will benefit travelers and the economy.
Transport Secretary Caroline Mulroney said Wednesday that Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass will no longer be tolled once completed.
It is unclear exactly when construction will begin. Public information sessions on Highway 413 will be held next month and the government said indigenous communities and other residents will have more opportunities to contribute.
But the project has drawn criticism from political opponents and environmental advocates, who are worried it will lay on agricultural land and environmentally sensitive areas, including the Protected Green Belt.
The New Democrats and Provincial Liberals have both said they will not pass it if elected next June.
Meanwhile, the former federal environment minister designated the highway for an impact assessment last spring, citing findings that it could have negative effects on endangered species.
Asked Wednesday about the impact of the highway on the green belt – which was created to protect environmentally sensitive land from development – Ford said his government considers it critical infrastructure.
“It is an absolutely critical highway that we need to build for the immigration flow that we will see,” he said.
“What we have heard is that we desperately need this highway and we will build it.”
He also blamed previous governments for failing to address traffic jams.
Ford says building the 413 freeway will bring $ 350 million into the economy
The Conservative Progressive Government set aside $ 2.6 billion in its fall economic statement for highways and bridges this year, including unspecified funding to upgrade Highway 413.
But the government has not given full prices for the projects, prompting alarm from opposition politicians.
The New Ontario Democrats on Wednesday asked the provincial general auditor to review the 413 motorway and Bradford Bypass projects in order to receive full financial ratings.
NDP finance critic Catherine Fife wrote in her letter to Bonnie Lysyk that she is concerned about the lack of transparency and whether the projects will mean cuts to other planned infrastructure.
She also noted concerns that the highways would benefit Ford’s allies and not reduce travel time to the extent claimed by the Ford government.
“I believe the Ontarians deserve to know exactly how these projects have been proposed and prioritized over so many significant infrastructure investments that this province desperately needs,” she wrote.
The Liberals also wrote to Lysyk requesting an inquiry into the government’s recent talks with 407 highway managers, amid reports that the province did not seek toll cuts on that road.
The party and others argue that such a move would be another opportunity to offer relief to the congestion without spending billions of dollars on 413.
Ontario Green leader Mike Schreiner said the highway would not save enough passengers to justify creating more pollution and other environmental impacts.
“Highway 413 is a climate and financial disaster,” Schreiner said. “It must be canceled.”
© 2021 Canadian Press
