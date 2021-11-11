NASA and SpaceX launch ‘Crew 3’ astronauts into orbit for space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov 10 (Reuters) – NASA and private rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit late Wednesday en route to the International Space Station, including a veteran spacewalker and two companions young crew selected to join future NASA lunar missions.

The launch vehicle built by SpaceX, consisting of a Crew Dragon capsule, mounted on top of a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, ascended into the night sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, while its nine engines Merlin lit up around 9pm (0200). GMT Thursday).

The launch of the Dragon spacecraft, called Endurance by the crew, was broadcast live from Cape Canaveral on NASA TV. Heavy rain and clouds over the Cape earlier in the day had cast doubt on launch prospects, but the weather was cleared by flight time, NASA said.

Live video footage broadcast by NASA showed four crew members sitting quietly and tied to the pressure cabin of their shiny white SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, dressed in their white and black flight suits for a few minutes after ascent.

Within about 10 minutes of takeoff, the rocket’s upper rung had sent the crew capsule into Earth orbit, according to launch commentators. The reusable bottom step of the rocket split from the rest of the spacecraft and flew back to Earth, being safely touched on a landing platform floating on a ship in the Atlantic.

The three American astronauts and their European Space Agency crew companion would arrive at the space station, orbiting about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, on Thursday evening after a flight of about 22 hours.

The flight marks the third “operational” space station crew sent into orbit aboard a Dragon capsule since NASA and SpaceX teamed up to resume space launches from US soil last year after a nine-year hiatus at the end of the spacecraft program. US space agency in 2011.

“Crew 3” includes two members of the latest NASA astronaut graduate class – Raja Chari, 44, a U.S. Air Force fighter jet and test pilot serving as mission commander, and mission specialist Kayla Barron, 34, a U.S. Navy submarine officer and nuclear engineer. .

The team’s designated pilot and second in command is veteran astronaut Tom Marshburn, 61, a physician and former NASA flight surgeon, who has recorded two previous spaceflight flights to the space station and four walks to space. The crew is the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer, 51, from Germany, a material science engineer.

Chari, Barron and Maurer were making their space debut flights starting Wednesday, becoming the 599th, 600th and 601st people in space.

Both Chari and Barron are also among the first group of 18 astronauts selected for NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions, aimed at returning humans to the Moon later this decade, more than half a century after the end of the Apollo lunar program.

It is the fourth manned flight in 17 months under NASA’s public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company founded in 2002 by Musk, the billionaire chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O).

The first was a test with two astronauts at the space station in May 2020, followed by the first NASA-SpaceX “Crew 1” operation in November of that year.

“Crew 2” was launched to the space station in April this year and just returned safely to Earth on Monday night with a splash that closed a record of 199 days in orbit.

The latest mission also follows a series of high-profile astro-tourist flights, including the launch of SpaceX in September on “Inspiration 4,” the first all-civilian crew sent into orbit without a professional astronaut on board.

Earlier this month, 90-year-old actor William Shatner, famous for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the original 1960s TV series “Star Trek,” made headlines by boarding a rocket launched by billionaire Jeff’s company. Bezos Blue Origin to become older. person to fly in space.

The “Crew 3” team, upon arriving at the space station, will be welcomed aboard the orbital laboratory by its three current inhabitants – two cosmonauts from Russia and Belarus and an American astronaut who shared a Soyuz flight into orbit with them early in the year. this year.

