DVIDS – News – International Officers Visit US Military Academy

More than a dozen international security assistance liaison officers assigned to the Security Assistance Command visited the U.S. Military Academy to observe first-hand one of the pillars of U.S. military education.

Founded more than 200 years ago on the banks of the Hudson River in upstate New York, West Point has developed and produced over 60,000 military leaders with outstanding alumni including Grant, Pershing, MacArthur, Eisenhower, Patton, Westmoreland and Schwarzkopf .

USASAC, headquartered in Redstone Arsenal, manages the SALO program from its logistics and transportation offices in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. As the lead enforcement agency for Army military international sales cases in more than 150 countries and security organizations around the globe, within USASAC’s mission and priorities are three principles: partner capacity building, strengthening global partnerships and supporting strategies of combat command by increasing interaction with the US. forced.

These principles are directly in line with the second line of efforts of the National Defense Strategies: strengthening alliances and attracting new partners.

From a tactical and operational point of view, having international liaison officers working directly with the country’s case managers in the USASAC logistics and transportation offices has a direct and positive correlation in a country’s ability to mitigate and resolve issues that relate to their international cases of military sales.

Over the past 10 years, more than 50 SALOs have lived and worked in the US, gaining a better understanding of the American way of life as they, and sometimes their families, dive into their communities.

The engagement at West Point, the first for USASAC SALO, gave them an understanding of how the U.S. develops future military leaders, the historical significance of West Point, and a unique discussion of battlefield law.

Many SALOs are graduates of their country’s military school, so it was a long-awaited visit to compare institutions, said Lt. Col. Carlos Pauloni. The visit to the US Military Academy was very important because it helped us understand the essence of the training that many US Army officers receive, and when we get to know the institution we are dealing with more deeply, we have better conditions to perform our role.

After a brief command conference by the Chief of Staff of the Academy Col. Mark Weathers, SALOs witnessed an impressive logistical achievement as more than 4,400 cadets entered the dining room and ate lunch, all within 20 minutes.

During that time, the SALOs were honored with announcements and had the opportunity to visit future officers of their country, many of whom are attending the academy as cadets.

Major Kevin Chan, an ammunition officer with more than 14 years in his country’s army, expressed his satisfaction for the visit.

West Point educates and trains cadets to know how to become good students, great soldiers, perfect athletes, and outstanding leaders, he said. The academy integrates academic, military, physical and character building as a comprehensive development program.

A little known fact is that since 1889, the U.S. Military Academy has graduated more than 680 military officers from over 80 countries.

West Point currently has 57 registered cadets from 31 countries, said Shane Hatcher, security cooperation officer. The Academy has a substantial semester exchange program with partner academies and international civilian universities. Our goal is to improve relationships around the world by providing a platform to foster trust and understanding among future military leaders.

Not only does West Point have international military cadets, but it also has 13 instructors under the Military Personnel Exchange Program from 10 partner countries.

The connections established between our cadets, instructors and our partners are immeasurable in current value and there is irrefutable evidence that these types of military-military programs have a positive impact in both wartime and peacetime, Hatcher said.

The group attended a conference with Lieber Institute Director Robert Lawless, who posed hypothetical war-related questions about the group and involved them in discussions about law and ethics regarding the battlefield environment.

As the group walked through the historic halls, it had a simple motto that defined and influenced generations of West Point cadets, including USASAC Commander Brig. General Garrick Harmon. Harmon graduated in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in European history and Russian language studies.

The words Duty, Honor, Country are universal and also resonate with our allies and partners around the world, Harmon said. The important role of allies and partners cannot be overstated, and any opportunity to engage and further strengthen this is critical.

The next day, the SALOs observed a Crossing Review ceremony as the 60th Superintendent General Lt. Darryl Williams inspected the Cadet Corps. The West Point parachute team conducted an aerial demonstration at the end of the review and gave participants an opportunity to meet and talk with team members.

From there, the group had a chance to watch their first American football game as the Army faced the Red Hawks of the University of Miami, which the Army won 23-10.

The Army Black Knights football experience was extraordinary, said Lt. Col. Shai Schu. The game experience throughout the day along with parachuting, helicopters and cannons demonstrated the spirit and great atmosphere the academy has. This visit was unique and special, something we as internationals have never seen before.

West Point is a special place, but there is no better place to watch a football game on Saturday, and we need international partners to understand and echo the important phrase: Go Army, Beat Navy! said Harmon.

Terra Good, program manager for the SALO program, knew the cultural value and the unique visit of the American military institution would have a profound and profound impact on the group.

The visit to West Point left a lasting impression and highly reflects USASAC’s commitment to building and fostering international partnerships, Good said.

I’m proud to support an organization that focuses on customer service and the desire to remain the Armys Gold Standard in building international relations and partner force interaction, as the USASAC team does every day, she said.