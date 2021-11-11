San Antonio City Council Considers International Airport Expansion Plan for World-Class Facilities





SAN ANTONIO A new terminal, more capacity for flights, passengers and longer international flights are part of an airport development plan being considered by the San Antonio City Council. The city’s director of airports, Jesus Saenz Jr., presented to city council members a new Strategic Development Plan to expand the capacity of San Antonio International Airports and turn it into a world-class structure. The plan is a predictive document, he said, providing a roadmap by 2040 that would prepare the airport for the city’s expected growth and growing demand for the airport. The plan includes a unified terminal complex with a brand new Terminal C and a rebuilt Terminal A. It would also expand the longest runway from 8,500 to 10,000 feet, opening up more opportunities for international long-haul flights. Ad To be able to reach parts of Southeast Asia and be able to go deep into Europe once we finish that job, Saenz said. And we can go as far south as Antarctica for those who want to go there. Other aspects of the plan include redesigning the flow of traffic, more parking, and better baggage collection. Various developments will be paid for through airport revenues, which according to city staff will not affect the city’s larger budget. The recently approved $ 1.75 trillion federal infrastructure bill and other federal funding are also expected to play a role. The airport master plan needs to be updated every 10 years, but staff and others involved in creating it say this 20-year plan depends more on its predecessors. The plan was developed with some advisory assistance from the Airport System Development Committee, created by Mayor Ron Nirenberg in 2017. The committee had considered the possible future for the airport, including its possible relocation or development of a regional airport between San Antonio and Austin. Ultimately, however, the committee decided that the current site extension was the best. Ad Chairman John Dixon said the committee approved the new Strategic Development Plan and said it should be put into action. In 2010, we went through the same process, and that Strategic Development Plan is what we call on the shelves of the IT world. It is – no action was taken. If you go to the 2000 Strategic Development Plan – mostly inactive. The city council is expected to vote on approving the plan at the Nov. 18 council meeting. During council discussion Wednesday, District 8 councilor Manny Pelaez recalled a conversation he had with a Spanish tourism official during a visit in an effort to promote San Antonio for more business opportunities. The official, Pelaez said, told their group that they already knew San Antonio and loved it. “It’s really that your airport is substandard and that makes you insignificant,” official Pelaez told them. So tell us when you have a better airport, right?

