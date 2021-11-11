The anonymous message on the bridge sparks outrage about sexual assault policies at Bishop University

An anonymously written message on a bridge near Bishop University in Sherbrooke has sparked student outrage and thrown school administration into injury control mode.

There is a seemingly endless stream of students walking across the Bishop Bridge in Sherbrooke, Que., While going from the student residences at Bishop University.

Nowadays, many of them stop and take a moment to reflect on the disturbing message that is impossible to ignore.

“Honestly, when I first saw it, it was extremely heartbreaking,” says Jaidan Stockill, a student at Bishop’s.

Last week, a large sign appeared on the bridge that read, “He raped me, I reported, he ‘s still in my class, BU takes action.”

“For a survivor to do so is not their first option. It’s their last resort because they do not feel trusted, ”said student Meaghan Connelly, who is part of Bishop University’s Sexual Culture Committee. “They do not feel supported and it is clear that they are not protected. ”

The story goes down the ad

Images of the message on the bridge spread like wildfire on social media.

Read more: Mount Allison student speaks out against sexual violence behavior at university

Then other messages started appearing next to him. Some relate to people who say they reported sexual assaults and felt that justice was not done, while others said they did not report at all because they did not believe the process would help them.

“I was short of words, to be completely honest with you, not knowing what you can do to help these people, just knowing that they are in pain,” Stockill said.

The students organized a vigil on the bridge, but had to move it to an adjacent football field because so many people showed up.

“I think the environment on campus, there’s a very heavy air right now because everyone feels it,” Connolly said.

As the anonymous survivor did, many of them are directing their anger towards the school and the way it handles sexual assaults.

“I want to see a reporting process that is really focused on survivors and does not focus on disturbing claims, and I want to see students expelled for sexually assaulting other people,” said Scotia Sharpe, a student and co-chair of Sexual . Culture Commission.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: 2 weeks later, little known about Western University sexual assaults was posted online: police

Dr. Stine Linden-Andersen, Dean of Student Affairs at Bishop University, says Bishop’s investigates any formal complaints and is in the midst of updating her sexual assault policies. On Tuesday she hosted a town hall meeting on the topic attended by hundreds.

“We have seen a small increase in survivors coming here for support. I think it is very important that survivors there know that our services are available here. They are free, they are confidential. “We do not have a waiting list,” said Linden-Andersen.

She said the school is hiring an outside firm to investigate the message on the bridge.

“If you highlight areas where we need to improve, those where we have not had, we will address them immediately and carefully. We hope the survivor gains a sense of dignity in the process. “This is really important,” she said.

Many are not happy with the university’s response.

“We should not protect the perpetrators when we have survivors who are sitting in the same classroom with the people who hurt them.”

Stockill launched a petition seeking concrete changes. It has won almost 10,000 signatures.

The story goes down the ad

“Even the support systems they provide are not good enough, because as you can see, nothing changes as people report,” she said.

Although the message on the bridge has brought out anger, there is some optimism.

People have written messages of support to the survivors and students hope all the attention will be a catalyst to make things better.