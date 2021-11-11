International
The anonymous message on the bridge sparks outrage about sexual assault policies at Bishop University
An anonymously written message on a bridge near Bishop University in Sherbrooke has sparked student outrage and thrown school administration into injury control mode.
There is a seemingly endless stream of students walking across the Bishop Bridge in Sherbrooke, Que., While going from the student residences at Bishop University.
Nowadays, many of them stop and take a moment to reflect on the disturbing message that is impossible to ignore.
“Honestly, when I first saw it, it was extremely heartbreaking,” says Jaidan Stockill, a student at Bishop’s.
Last week, a large sign appeared on the bridge that read, “He raped me, I reported, he ‘s still in my class, BU takes action.”
“For a survivor to do so is not their first option. It’s their last resort because they do not feel trusted, ”said student Meaghan Connelly, who is part of Bishop University’s Sexual Culture Committee. “They do not feel supported and it is clear that they are not protected. ”
Images of the message on the bridge spread like wildfire on social media.
Read more:
Mount Allison student speaks out against sexual violence behavior at university
Then other messages started appearing next to him. Some relate to people who say they reported sexual assaults and felt that justice was not done, while others said they did not report at all because they did not believe the process would help them.
“I was short of words, to be completely honest with you, not knowing what you can do to help these people, just knowing that they are in pain,” Stockill said.
The students organized a vigil on the bridge, but had to move it to an adjacent football field because so many people showed up.
“I think the environment on campus, there’s a very heavy air right now because everyone feels it,” Connolly said.
As the anonymous survivor did, many of them are directing their anger towards the school and the way it handles sexual assaults.
“I want to see a reporting process that is really focused on survivors and does not focus on disturbing claims, and I want to see students expelled for sexually assaulting other people,” said Scotia Sharpe, a student and co-chair of Sexual . Culture Commission.
Read more:
2 weeks later, little known about Western University sexual assaults was posted online: police
Dr. Stine Linden-Andersen, Dean of Student Affairs at Bishop University, says Bishop’s investigates any formal complaints and is in the midst of updating her sexual assault policies. On Tuesday she hosted a town hall meeting on the topic attended by hundreds.
“We have seen a small increase in survivors coming here for support. I think it is very important that survivors there know that our services are available here. They are free, they are confidential. “We do not have a waiting list,” said Linden-Andersen.
She said the school is hiring an outside firm to investigate the message on the bridge.
“If you highlight areas where we need to improve, those where we have not had, we will address them immediately and carefully. We hope the survivor gains a sense of dignity in the process. “This is really important,” she said.
Many are not happy with the university’s response.
“We should not protect the perpetrators when we have survivors who are sitting in the same classroom with the people who hurt them.”
Stockill launched a petition seeking concrete changes. It has won almost 10,000 signatures.
“Even the support systems they provide are not good enough, because as you can see, nothing changes as people report,” she said.
Although the message on the bridge has brought out anger, there is some optimism.
People have written messages of support to the survivors and students hope all the attention will be a catalyst to make things better.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8364581/anonymous-message-bridge-sexual-assault-policies-bishops-university/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]