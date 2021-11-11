Europe can reform the price of ATMs to reduce emissions

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE) is seeking to force air navigation service providers (ANSPs) and their airline customers to operate more fuel-efficient routes, aiming for a reduction of up to 10 percentage of carbon emissions based solely on air traffic management (ATM) improvements. DG MOVE officials addressing today’s EASA Security Conference called for stronger political leadership and legally enforceable measures to force the industry to achieve a significant improvement in operational efficiency.

Christine Berg, who as DG MOVE ‘s deputy general manager is responsible for the Single European Sky (SES) commission initiative, said she plans to introduce a joint unit tariff on air navigation tariffs to remove incentives for airlines to fly longer. few direct lines to take advantage of lower ANSP tariffs. She added that the agency aims to structure tariffs so that airlines with “better climate performance” are rewarded with lower ATM tariffs.

DG MOVE is preparing to launch a new round of negotiations between the European Council of Ministers – composed of government ministers from the 27 European Union (EU) countries – and the European Parliament and hopes to reach an agreement on the new charging structure by end of 2022. Berg said the new structure could be introduced in 2025 through the SES process.

Speaking as the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Scotland was addressing the need to reduce carbon emissions from transport, DG MOVE Director-General Henrik Hololei said EU member states needed to show more leadership. strong political. He suggested that ANSPs are unlikely to support more sustainable flight routes without legally binding incentives.

Regula Dettling-Ott, from the SES performance review body tasked with improving the performance and cost of ATM services in Europe, said inefficiencies that are responsible for between 6 and 12 per cent of the transport industry’s carbon dioxide emissions air can be eliminated. “But we have to make sure that the cheapest way is always the most environmentally friendly one,” she commented.

Several speakers at the EASA conference, including executives from low-cost companies Wizz Air and Easyjet, said the monopoly market position enjoyed by ANSPs in Europe deserves the legal obligation to change trading practices to improve the environmental sustainability of the industry. “Loading with a single unit [for ATM services] makes perfect sense and we will see an immediate change in behavior, “said EasyJet CEO Peter Bellew.” The top three flight planning software companies can adjust their templates within 12 months. [to take account of the new charging formula]. Radical change is needed and it would be safer; it is scandalous that planes are still flying higher than they should [to save costs]. ”

Piotro Samson, director general of Poland’s civil aviation authority, showed the conference an air traffic map illustrating how airlines constantly fly longer lines to avoid the most costly ATM tariffs in neighboring Germany. On Poland’s eastern border, the map showed conflict zones, such as Belarus, which have become restricted areas for operators.

Jo Dardenne, of the Brussels-based lobby group Transport & Environment, said ICAO initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of aviation have not been effective. She criticized the United Nations agency for the protection of carbon offsetting schemes that she said are “very cheap” and the use of sustainable aviation fuel made from volatile materials and processes. “Having a really new green deal for aviation means pricing emissions more effectively so that the user pays and we also need to remove operational efficiency,” she said.

However, Marian-Jean Marinescu, a member of the European Parliament, said increasing political momentum for stronger environmental action could result in more aggressive legislation to raise the price of airline flights to reduce traffic levels. While not mentioning the prospect of measures such as commercial aviation fuel taxation, which has been widely demanded by environmental groups, he stressed the need for stronger political leadership, suggesting that EU leaders can no longer claim that reform measures would undermine national sovereignty.

Asked by AIN whether the COP26 conference could provide a new impetus to the initiatives raised at the EASA event, Berg said she had no expectations beyond raising awareness of the potential for ATM reforms to bring about change.

Dettling-Ott agreed, arguing that although political consensus appears to be strengthening on actions to slow down climate change, this is not resulting in decisive results. “It’s very challenging to convert [political] the agreement in action “, she said. “Space [between agreement and action] has not shrunk. In fact, it has become larger and [EU] member states are still adhering to an older one [ATM] the system that needs to be overcome ”.

The EASA conference was held a day after Airbus and partner airlines SAS and Frenchbee held a flight demonstration to show how improved airspace use can reduce fuel combustion and carbon emissions. The carriers flew a pair of A350 wide jets together, just three miles apart, from Toulouse in France to Montreal. Airbus said that more than six tons of CO 2 emissions were saved by this approach, demonstrating the potential for 5 percent fuel savings in long distance services.

The close-up operation was made possible by using an in-flight flight control system developed by Airbus, so that aircraft could fly safely in the upper motion of an aircraft in front of them, thereby reducing engine thrust and fuel combustion. The company said the approach mimics the flight pattern of migratory geese flying in their distinctive V-shaped formation.

“This demonstration flight is a concrete example of our commitment to making our decarbonization roadmap a reality,” said Airbus technical chief Sabine Klauke. “We have received a strong level of support for this project from our airlines and air traffic partners, plus regulators. “The opportunity to make that happen for passenger planes around the middle of the next decade is very promising.”