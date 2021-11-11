Elephant DNA helps authorities make $ 3.5 million international ivory trafficking bust





Two men were arrested last week in Edmonds, Washington, near Seattle, and indicted by a major federal jury for conspiracy, money laundering, smuggling and violating Lacey law for trafficking elephant ivory and white rhino horn from Congo in Seattle. according to a notice from the Department of Justice

The men, who are from Congo, are accused of working with a broker to smuggle three packages containing 49 pounds of elephant ivory to the U.S. by air last year and a fourth shipment in May containing about five kilograms of rhino horn. tha.

Following their arrest, a working group in Congo seized 2,067 pounds of ivory and 75 pounds of pangolin scales in Kinshasa worth about $ 3.5 million, DD said.



The HSI is the main investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and was the lead agency in this investigation. Special Agent in charge Robert Hammer, who oversees National Security Investigations Operations (HSI) in the Northwest Pacific told CNN that DNA analysis performed at the University of Washington helped investigators uncover the operation.The HSI is the main investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and was the lead agency in this investigation. Hammer said they have worked with the school for more than a decade. Sam water , executive director of the Center for Environmental Science (CEFS) at the University of Washington, told CNN that data collected from a previous seizure in Africa helped the arrests. His lab developed a method for extracting DNA from ivory and analyzing it to determine where elephants came from. They have also been able to obtain DNA from elephant manure and have used that data to create a reference map of different elephant populations in Africa. “Wildlife populations are segregated in space and time, and these segregated populations accumulate mutations that make them more distinct from each other and highly traceable,” Wasser said. That helps investigators determine where canned ivory comes from, he said. “Now we can tell from a DNA sample where an elephant champion came from, anywhere in Africa, within 180 miles of its origin,” Wasser said. The center has built the largest DNA database of seized ivory in the world, with data from 70 seized shipments of half a tonne or more. “Through analyzes performed by CEFS of DNA collected during these missions, we are able to identify DNA matches between multiple seizures that would otherwise be unrelated,” Hammer said in an email. Wasser said they have found that ivory from individual elephants, such as a herd of left and right, are sometimes seized in separate consignments. “Whenever this happened, those two seizures were always sent from the same port, close to the time, and all the ivory – when we looked at the origin – was very much in overlap, which suggests it was the same transnational criminal organization.” (TCO ) by moving both shipments, “Wasser said. The ability to link different shipments has helped investigators design the activities of criminal groups and work with other countries to stop them. “This multinational collaborative effort dismantles and dismantles these TCOs where they operate, facilitates prosecution by host country governments, and provides a guide for HSIs to conduct financial investigations into these TCOs and seize their illicit assets acquired through the activity of their criminal, “said Hammer. It could also prevent other crimes, Wasser said, because people who smuggle parts of endangered animals will also send drugs, weapons, people and other smugglers. The ivory sent to the United States on this bust was cut into smaller pieces, painted black and then mixed with a load of black wood in the hope of avoiding detection, according to authorities. The suspects were arrested Nov. 3 when they came to the U.S. to negotiate a larger sale of more than two tonnes of elephant ivory, a tonne of pangolin scales and numerous intact rhino horns, the statement said. If found guilty, they face a maximum of 20 years in prison for smuggling and money laundering charges and five years for conspiracy and Lacey law violations, the Justice Department said.

