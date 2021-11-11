UNESCO calls Launceston, Tasmania a city of gastronomy

Tasmania’s northernmost city, Launceston, is already known for its heritage buildings, but food culture is the ultimate claim to fame.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designated Launceston as a gastronomy city under its Creative Cities Network.

It means that the region of northern Tasmania, which is home to hundreds of agricultural producers, dozens of vineyards and has a rich history of flour mills, is globally recognized as one of the best food destinations in the world.

The Victorian city of Bendigo was also named.

Kim Seagram, who co-founded two restaurants Launceston as well as Harvest Market, and is chairman of Fermentation Tasmania, said the honor was a great support for the city.

“It allows everyone to step up a little bit and be a little bit proud of what we do down here and it will allow people to really care,” she said.

“We will now emerge as one of the best food regions in the world.”

Every Saturday, Launceston hosts a traditional farmers market called Harvest. ( Supplied: Caroline Williamson )

What does it take to be called a City of Gastronomy?

Gastronomy is the relationship between food and culture or as many Launcestonians like to say, it is the relationship between food and people.

Cities must submit a bid to UNESCO to be awarded the title of Creative City.

The Creative Cities Network was established in 2004 and aims to promote cooperation between approved cities and encourage sustainable development.

Cities can be recognized in seven creative categories: craft and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, digital arts, and music.

Thirty-six cities around the world have been honored with the honor of the City of Gastronomy.

To be approved as a City of Gastronomy, cities must meet a number of UNESCO criteria, including:

Lively gastronomy community

Launceston food entrepreneurs decided three years ago to compete for the title and formed a steering committee, made up of 24 passionate producers and industry experts, to make an official presentation to UNESCO.

The climate of Tasmania produces a varied diet with different products. ( ABC News: Puppet Champion )

Businessman Andrew Pitt, who is on board the Launceston Gastronomy, said the city decided to make the appearance because of its growing food culture.

“For cities our size, there’s usually only one or two things you can go for, and you really have to rely on your regional strengths for us, obviously it was food,” Pitt said.

“What has happened over the last 15 years is that our history of food culture began to emerge through new products and new ways of thinking about food.”

Does Launceston have a culinary dish?

Well, no. But the city has a paddock-to-dish culture.

Mr Pitt said the honor had to do with embracing the entire Launceston “food system” and “supply chain” from the paddock to the manufacturing process at retail.

“It’s all about making this city and this region in the world famous for what we do here in sustainable food systems and gastronomy,” Mr Pitt said.

“Its big aspect is looking for collaboration with other cities around the world, who are also thinking in creative and collaborative ways to solve these problems, such as food insecurity or poor access to food, low food and also environmental sustainability issues. “

Launceston is also home to the largest food and wine festival in northern Tasmania Festivals, which before the COVID-19 pandemic attracted up to 30,000 people each year.

Pre-COVID, Festivals attracted tens of thousands of people each year. ( Facebook: festivaletas )

Every Saturday, the town also hosts a traditional farmers market called Harvest.

Plans are also underway for an indigenous food garden to be developed in the city at the University of Tasmania’s new Inveresk site.

What will honor do for Launceston?

Ms. Seagram said that in addition to naming and attracting more food to the city, the recognition will allow growers and growers to enter new global markets.

“We will now have a network in 36 different gastronomy cities around the world to be able to trade, solve problems and collaborate,” she said.

Lauren Byrne and Michael Layfield grow vegetables on their farm 30 miles outside Launceston.

Most weekends they sell their produce at Launceston Harvest Market.

Ms. Byrne said she was not surprised Launceston was given the title of City of Gastronomy.

“My husband and I initially moved to the north of the state because the climate really attracted us as cultivators,” Ms Byrne said.

“We are very lucky here in the north of Tassie to have a climate that can produce a varied diet of different products.

“We have really cold winters, which produce more beautiful bras, sweet like cabbage, broccoli and kale.

Lauren Byrne moved north for food growth opportunities. ( Fixed ABC: Margot Kelly )

“Then we have very nice wines, usually constantly warm, where you can produce things like melon.”

Ms. Byrne hoped the title would draw more people to the idea that “food connects us all.”

“Food is something we all have in common, and we are very lucky at Tassie to have such fantastic products and manufacturers who are really passionate about everything from seeds to dishes.”