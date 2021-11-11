The US and China come to the fore as climate talks are nearing the end of the game

“Cooperation is the only choice for both China and the United States,” said China’s climate envoy Xie Zhenhua. As two major powers in the world, China and the US have special international responsibilities and obligations. We need to think big and be responsible.

Kerry echoed that sentiment, though he acknowledged tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The United States and China have no shortage of differences. But for the climate, collaboration is the only way to get the job done. This is not a discretionary thing, honestly. That’s science, Kerry told a news conference.

The US-China agreement called on both to take enhanced climate action and pursue efforts to achieve the Paris Climate Agreement’s extended goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a threshold that scientists say it is essential to avoid some of the worst effects of climate change. But it left unanswered questions about the two countries’ willingness to shift their domestic priorities. or draft text negotiating the final COP26 agreement that was published early On Wednesday he called on China and the US to face their most painful challenges when it comes to climate change.

A passage in that draft text, pressure on countries to implement domestic policies that reduce emissions could be difficult for President Joe Biden, who saw some of his administration’s more aggressive climate policies removed from legislation still trying to advance through Congress. And Biden is likely to draw feedback from lawmakers over calls to boost financial aid to developing countries to help them protect themselves from the impacts of climate change and reduce their emissions.

Asked by Chinese state media if Biden would pass his domestic climate laws, Kerry said: The answer is yes, we will.

Xie noted an extension of Beijing’s climate policy called “1 + N”, which aims to reach the peak of emissions in China by 2030, and drew a point of difference between culture in China and elsewhere. China is different. “Every time we make commitments, we take real action and honor our commitments 100 percent,” he said.

In meetings with Western politicians in Glasgow, Xie has raised Beijing’s concerns about uncertainty in U.S. policy, as the country has vowed to take aggressive action to eliminate greenhouse gas pollution by the middle of the century, but fought to pass laws to help achieve them. At a meeting, Xie told an MEP that Biden could lose the next election, casting doubt on the US commitment to climate change, according to one person present.

If the draft COP26 agreement were approved, Beijing would be under pressure to give up its unpreparedness to peak and reduce its emissions over this decade, a position that experts believe makes it unstable to meet the 1.5 degree Celsius target, as countries are urged to update their pledges again. climate in the next 12 months.

But Chinese delegates have made it clear to negotiators in Glasgow behind closed doors that when it comes to returning to the table with more aggressive intentions, “there is a problem,” said a person familiar with the discussions.

Kerry also acknowledged that he was unable to persuade China to bring its 2030 target to start reducing its greenhouse gas pollution, although the former US secretary of state said he believed that through the cooperation described in the framework , it will become clear that that can be done much faster.

Bernice Lee, a China expert and prominent Hoffmann member on Sustainability at Chatham House, said it was good news that China and the US were cooperating, but the statement is not enough to close the deal. The real test for Washington and Beijing is how hard they push for a 1.5 degree deal here in Glasgow.

If the essence of this [proposed text agreement] survives, is a fair compromise because it responds to Chinese pressure that there should be a focus on delivery, and responds to pressure from America and others, there should be a focus on raising ambition, said Pete Betts, a former chief negotiator for the climate. EU.

But even as Xie advertised cooperation with the U.S. in a packed press room at the Glasgow conference center, negotiators lined up with China by a group of mostly emerging economies negotiators were telling a closed meeting they wanted to cancel draft section for review of emissions targets. and replace it with their own alternative, Diego Pacheco, head of the Bolivian delegation, told POLITICO.

Asked if he would support a clause in the draft agreement committed to speeding up coal-fired power removal, Xie said the text was under negotiation.

China’s position in Glasgow is defended by its rapprochement with other developing countries in calling for rich countries to contribute money to help the poorest and most vulnerable to protect themselves from the effects of climate change and reduce emissions Theirs. The split of this group and the isolation of China is likely to require Americans to overcome their internal divisions in Congress and amass additional billions of dollars each year.

US faces significant political constraints on the promise of additional funding. Congress approves expenditures and budgets are drafted each year instead of multi-year cycles. U.S. international climate finance was shattered under former President Donald Trump, who along with Republicans in Congress halted payments to meet former President Barack Obama’s $ 3 billion Green Climate Fund pledge.

Other nations have understood these U.S. restrictions since the first COP, said David Sandalow, who was a climate negotiator in those talks in the 1990s during the Clinton administration. He said other countries are aware that most US funding will come from the private sector and not from public coffers.

In the past, the US-China relationship has helped accelerate action and funding. I hope he can get back to that, said Sandalow, who also held a senior position in the Obama Department of Energy and is now with Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs. People from all over the world often understand our political situation well, and obviously we are seeing a politically divided nation.

Biden has promised to quadruple U.S. climate assistance compared to Obama’s levels in his second term by 2024 to reach $ 11.4 billion a year. Whether Congress will remain under Democrat control beyond that date is likely to determine whether he meets that mark.

Anticipating difficulties in postponing Congress, Kerry is turning to the private sector. Alden Meyer, a senior fellow at the E3G expert group, said the climate envoy has lobbied investment managers and banks to shift their finances to green projects in emerging economies.

Kerry has run around the world and talked to BlackRock and JPMorgan and others, he said. This is productive. But they must deliver the goods and must stop financing fossil fuels.

At COP26, Kerry also highlighted progress in getting other countries to contribute more finance, suggesting that rich countries may be able to deliver on their promise to mobilize $ 100 billion a year by the end of 2022. earlier than the 2023 target set by Canada and Germany, but still later than the initial 2020 deadline.

Politics in the US means that financial constraints “are always there”, Bangladeshi climate envoy Abul Kalam Azad, who leads a negotiating group of climate-vulnerable countries, told POLITICO. has inspired faith.

They showed us hope, he said. We believe that the US will take the lead so that these $ 100 billion can be met well before the current 2023 commitment.

Last week, the U.S. joined a coalition of countries pushing to accelerate cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. But with this comes a recognition that finances must be made available to the poorest countries.

This obstacle can be huge. In one interview with Bloomberg On Wednesday, India’s Environment Secretary Rameshwar Prasad Gupta highlighted this financial need, saying the country, the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas pollutant, would need $ 1 trillion in public funding from countries developed by 2030, if it were to meet its newly announced climate targets. .

For the US to maintain its alliance with the most vulnerable countries, it will have to agree on a serious new money commitment that helps countries adapt to the impact of climate change, an area particularly scarce compared to funding to reduce emissions.

In Wednesday’s draft, which is expected to be replaced by new text by Thursday morning, plans for a new global adaptation goal remained undefined. Speaking of a group of African countries, Gabonese Environment Minister Lee White said COP26 would be considered a failure by Africa if this program is not put to stone.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Fiji’s attorney general and chief negotiator at COP26, agreed with the assessment, saying it was “really very important” for the island nation.

We are very low emitting 0.006% of total world carbon production, he said. So by reducing the greenhouse gases of the Pacific islands was not a major concern, funding for infrastructure to make its country resilient to climate threats is much more urgent.

We have had 13 cyclones since 2016. You know, one of them was the strongest storm ever in the southern hemisphere, which wiped out a third of the value of GDP in 36 hours, killing 44 people, he said.

Esther Webber contributed to this report.