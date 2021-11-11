Could it be wise to wait?





While travel may be more or less open both routes between the US and the EU, there are signs that … [+] say it might be better to wait for spring to travel

getty

Americans and Europeans are on the move. But while the boundaries are open in both directions, this is mostly for the vaccinated, and anyone looking at the data this week with any doubts about the trip might be wise to wait a bit before making that first transatlantic trip: As reported by Bloomberg, the rate of Covid-19 infection continues to rise across Europe . For example, Germany is experiencing some of the highest levels of infection since the onset of the pandemic. Even Denmark, which has some of the highest vaccination rates, has to reintroduce measures to stem the tide, such as using Covid passports to enter public events. Greece also this week recorded the new highest rate of daily cases, reporting 6 records in 9 days.

The World Health Organization announced its concern last week about the growing number of Covid-19 cases across the EU and that the figures were very disturbing. The WHO predicts another 500,000 deaths by early 2022.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to be added to the list of EU countries which are now in the Level 4 Warning, Do not travel. As reported by Forbes, there are now more than 24 EU countries under a Level 4 warning for US travelers, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey and the UK. The CDC added the Netherlands and Luxembourg on November 8 and Slovakia the week before.

Coincidentally, The US is also on the verge of becoming a Level 4 country, Do Not Travel. As reported by Forbes, The United States is currently seeing 22 new daily cases averaging per 100,000 people, which equates to more than 616 new daily cases per 28 days per 100,000 people, this is above the CDC threshold for issuing a health warning of Level 4 travel.

And how Axios directed, International air travel carries additional risk, even for vaccinated individuals. And this risk is not assessed equally. While there is a general travel ban in the EU for US travelers, the reality is that each country is managing the situation differently, meaning that there are individual travel policies for US residents in all 31 EU countries / Schengen area plus the UK.

Moreover, as travel restrictions may change immediately and local requirements vary greatly from home, travelers need to stay informed of the situation and be flexible. Passengers are advised to continue to check the CDC guidelines, individual airlines and if they are in Europe, the ECDC. Moving between EU countries has become incredibly challenging, one point highlighted by New York Times, where regions can change the curfew overnight, different forms are needed for each country and different testing and quarantine requirements are in place.

Some experts suggest it would be better for American travelers to wait for spring to travel to Europe for these reasons. Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said KCBS Radio, as reported by MSN, what we have seen with deltas is rapidly rising rapidly. Ask an expert. So as the weather gets warmer in Europe in the spring, my prediction is that (Covid-19 case rates) will start to drop. There are currently various travel restrictions for entering the US versus countries across the EU and UK bloc

