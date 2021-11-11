Myanmar Army escalates its campaign to eliminate resistanceExBulletin

In Myanmar, resistance to the February military coup is growing. So is the army’s brutal attempt to suppress it as Myanmar slips further into chaos.

The military in Myanmar appears to be escalating its campaign to eliminate resistance to the coup. The military ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February. Since then, the military has killed more than 1,200 civilians. Michael Sullivan reports from neighboring Thailand.

MICHAEL SULLIVAN, BYLINE: Myanmar’s military used scorched earth tactics to burn down the Rohingya Muslim minority in 2017, sending more than 700,000 refugees to neighboring Bangladesh. Now the military is again using the same tactics against a city of more than 10,000 in the northwest of the country, where opposition to the coup has been fierce.

RICHARD HORSEY: There is a wholesale destruction of the city. In general, the city has been deserted.

SULLIVAN: Richard Horsey is a senior analyst at the International Myanmar Crisis Group.

HORSEY: One can not help but feel that this is a punitive revenge for the resistance that that city made.

SULLIVAN: He worries what is happening in and around Thantlang has long been the start of a larger effort across the north.

HORSEY: All indications are that in recent weeks, the military has pushed troops into those areas for some sort of dry season offensive. The rains are ending now and I think in the coming months we will see quite intense military operations.

SULLIVAN: And more people killed, injured or displaced after nine months of violence that has crippled the economy and threatened the food security of millions of people.

MOE THUZAR: The magnitude of this humanitarian crisis may seem difficult to understand, and yet this is what is happening everyday reality in Myanmar.

SULLIVAN: Moe Thuzar is with the Myanmar Studies Program at the Institute for Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.

THUZAR: I think people are walking every day out of fear for their safety.

SULLIVAN: And that’s what the Myanmar military wants, says David Mathieson, a senior Myanmar analyst who now lives in Thailand since the coup.

DAVID MATHIESON: To destroy, suppress any opposition and try to ignore the damage to society, economy and the country’s position in the region. And if this is holding power over a funeral drink for the whole country, they do not seem too concerned with that.

SULLIVAN: Even the international community does not seem eager to intervene nine months later, argues retired Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan – in addition to, he says, ineffective sanctions and punishments.

BILAHARI KAUSIKAN: How is it, to use the language of the UN Charter, a threat to international peace and security? Its not.

SULLIVAN: The United States and China, he says, the two superpowers vying for influence in Southeast Asia, are not so concerned as long as the conflict does not spread to neighboring countries.

KAUSIKAN: Not such a big problem. It is a tragic situation, but a tragedy is not the same as a geopolitical problem. Both the US and China have bigger things to worry about – to understand each other.

SULLIVAN: Not that the Myanmar military cares too much about what the international community thinks. Last month, she sentenced 80-year-old Win Htein, a longtime ailing confidant of Aung San Suu Kyi, to 20 years in prison for high treason.

David Mathieson.

MATHIESON: And it’s kind of like, yes, it is; we are the type who will persecute an 80-year-old man only because we do not want him with 20 years, a death sentence, imprisonment. Here we are, the world, and get used to it.

SULLIVAN: And an allusion, he says, to the possible fate that awaits Suu Kyi himself, who is now being tried by the military on several charges, including rebellion and corruption. Mathieson does not see how the Myanmar crisis will end soon. Nor Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group.

HORSEY: The most likely scenario for the next year or two is for a determined army to unleash a high level of violence in an effort to maintain and expand that control, and that the vast majority of the country’s population remains decided to resist her in any way they could.

SULLIVAN: For NPR News, I’m Michael Sullivan in Chiang Rai.

