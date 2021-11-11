Covid-19 Spurs Boom on P2F conversions

What would have seemed unimaginable a few years ago is now a complete reality: a shortage of air cargo capacity due to a perfect surge in demand growth and a sharp drop in supply has led to a conversion boom from passengers to freight.

Supply fell with the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 due to capacity decline in the lower cargo reserves of passenger aircraft as international travel restrictions disrupted passenger services. According to Boeing, nearly 50 percent of air cargo worldwide traveled through low-load passenger cargo stocks before the pandemic. In parallel, demand for air freight received a boost from accelerated e-commerce growth, supply chain disruptions, severe maritime disruptions, and economic recovery. The International Air Transport Association expects demand for air freight to exceed pre-crisis levels (2019) by 8 percent this year and 13 percent by 2022. In the long run, Boeing projects a steady increase in demand, measured in tonne kilometers revenue 4 percent per year in the next 20 years.

As a result, demand for passenger-to-freight (P2F) conversion has increased, resulting in an expansion of convertible aircraft types, an increase in landlord portfolios, and an increasing number of aircraft engineering providers entering the market. in all the world.

“We are seeing a more global proliferation of conversion centers,” noted Bob Convey, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Aeronautical Engineers (AEI). “This is a good thing, also for the environment, because ferry flights will be shorter,” he said, speaking during a recent webinar on the future of the P2F conversion market hosted by independent aviation consultancy IBA. Now operating five conversion facilities worldwide, AEI hopes to add more hubs next year and increase the number of production lines from 13 to 15. This would give it the capacity to modify about 35 aircraft for cargo use. per year, said Convey, who acknowledged he hopes to increase that number to “plus 50” per year. Current and predictable market demand for converted freight forwarders “seems to be supporting this type of number,” he explained.

AEI is just one example of a P2F conversion provider that is expanding its reach. Almost all of its competitors are doing the same.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Stand 300), for example, in recent months concluded an agreement with independent MRO provider Atitech to establish a passenger-to-freight conversion site for 737-700 / 800 in Naples, Italy; with Ethiopian Airlines to open a conversion site for 767-300 in Addis Ababa; and with Etihad Airways Engineering (Stand 1110) to establish two conversion lines dedicated to the new “Big Twin” 777-300ER P2F program in Abu Dhabi. The IAI also signed a memorandum of understanding with Incheon International Airport and Sharp Technics to institute 777-300ER and 777-200LR P2F capabilities in South Korea.

Hot goods

Analysis by the AirInsight Group shows that 104 freight conversions – ranging from wide-body aircraft to regional turboprops – entered the operator fleet during the first half of 2021, suggesting a pace of more than 200 shipments this year. This marks a large increase compared to the 58 P2F units delivered in 2019 and 81 in 2020. “The P2F market resolves both supply and demand issues in the short term. Unused aircraft become high-demand freight carriers, “AirInsightGroup noted, while asking” how quickly conversion homes can deliver what is now a hot commodity and how long the trend will continue. “

The Boeing 2021 Commercial Market Outlook predicts that air cargo growth will create a demand for 2,610 shipments globally in the next 20 years, and the bulk of shipping units – 1,720 units or 66 percent – will include conversion of passengers in the cargo. The figure includes 520 wide-body aircraft, such as the Airbus 330, 777 and 767, with carriers in Asia accounting for more than 40 percent of that demand. The airline booked orders for 133 cargo ships in the first nine months of this year, which Tom Sanderson, director of marketing for Boeing commercial aircraft products, described as “record sales”. Production carriers accounted for 53 aircraft – four 747-8F, forty 777F and nine 767F – while Boeing (BCF) converted goods accounted for 74 examples.

Airbus’ latest Global Market forecast, published two years ago, predicts that operators will need about 2,500 dedicated shipments by 2038 to replace outdated fleets (60 percent) and accommodate growth (40 percent). The company expects that 850 shipments will include new aircraft and 1,650 P2F conversions, of which slightly less than 1,000 conversions fall into the “small” freight category, where aircraft loads range from 10 tonnes to 40 tonnes.

Boeing dominance

Boeing has historically dominated P2F conversions. However, Airbus intends to remove some of its rival market share. The European OEM launched the A330P2F program at the Singapore Air Show in 2012 and three years later, at the Paris Airshow, unveiled plans to develop a P2F conversion program for the A320 and A321 narrow-body airframe. Airbus established both wide-body and narrow-body passenger modification programs through a partnership with Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), its joint venture with Singapore-based ST Engineering Aerospace.

A330-300P2F and A330-200P2F with higher density, longer range, received Supplementary Type Certificates (STC) of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in November 2017 and July 2018, respectively; the first examples went to the German express delivery firm DHL in December 2017 and EgyptAir Cargo in August 2018. The first A321 converted freight entered service in October 2020 with Qantas for services on behalf of the Australia Post. However, a slight delay has included the A320P2F program, created to compete with the very successful 737 conversions from passengers to freight. EFW now aims to reach STC for A320P2F in 2022 and not this year.

Six A321-200P2Fs are now in service and about 19 are reserved for conversions, according to IBA data. The program remains in its infancy, but the IBA predicts it will develop into a competitor of converting 757 passengers into freight. “The 757 is still being converted to a considerable number, but how [757] the raw material is finally drying up and the prices of A321 passenger planes are falling, we see a whole bunch of A321-200 conversions ahead, ”said Jonathan McDonald, head of IBA commercial and obsolete aircraft analyst. Initial conversions of the A321-200 included aircraft built in the late 1990s, but as more A321neo come online and more A321ceo retire from passenger service, a trend accelerated by Covid-19 and pressure to reduce emissions of CO2, newer examples are beginning to emerge as conversions. . Lufthansa Cargo will use the newest A321 reserved for P2F adaptation – a former Eurowings aircraft built in 2008 – once the EFW completes the conversion.

In addition to EFW, several other companies have entered or plan to enter the conversion market for the A321-200 and A330. With the EFW A330P2F cargo and production line business booming – about 100 slots – sold by 2025, the IAI decided it was time to fulfill its one-year promise to establish its own A330-300 freight conversion program. in collaboration with Dublin- the lessor of Avolon-based aircraft. Under the terms of the deal, announced in October, Avolon has agreed to take 30 A330-300P2F conversion slots from 2025 to 2028 and support the Israeli state-owned aerospace company by developing an STC for the A330-300P2F.

Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer, speaking to reporters during a conference on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting in Boston in October, said he welcomed the IAI move to enter the A330P2F conversion. “Airbus is a shareholder in EFW, so we have the best interest in that particular solution. “But there will be many other solutions – the market is quite large,” he said, noting the “great potential” of the A330P2F. The fact that the secondary market “finds new business applications is good,” Scherer said.

Changing the Guard

As of September 2021, Airbus has collected orders for 1,442 A330ceo passenger aircraft and delivered 1,418 since the model entered service in 1994, providing an abundant source of airframes to support the conversion program for many years.

Market interest in A330 cargo conversions has focused mainly on -300, McDonald said, noting the “rapid decline” in raw material prices for A330 passenger aircraft. On June 30, 249 A330-200 and 245 A330-300 landed in storage, Leeham News reported. Before Covid, a 2009 Roll-Royce Trent A330-300 passenger cost about $ 25 million; now this asset attracts about $ 15 million and, in some cases, slightly less, according to IBA analysis. The situation means that cargo operators may require a much newer aircraft than earlier MSNs – the EFW order book included two former Singapore Airlines A330-300 built in 2013 – and “reap the benefits of additional years of life and a long-term investment in assets “, concluded the consultancy.

Convey predicted that growth would gradually shift from 757-200 to A321-200 cargo conversions in the larger narrow-body segment and from 767 to the A330 in the medium-wide wide-body segment. A “guard shift” will result in the depletion of raw material 757/767 for conversion and increased availability of the A321 / A330, he said.

Boeing, meanwhile, remains confident it will maintain its lead over Airbus in the global cargo aircraft market, for both manufacturing goods and P2F. The current Airbus conversion line “has not reached market traction at this time,” Sanderson commented.

Airbus has only sold 38 production A330Fs and the new A350F has not yet attracted a launch customer.