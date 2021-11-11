It is not his kicks that are missing, but his wings

Suggested Title: Telephone misinformation: Papua New Guinea high fight against COVID



International concerns are mounting as COVID-19 continues to include unvaccinated Papua New Guinea (PNG), where, according to Our World in Data, only 1.7 percent of its population is fully vaccinated.

Vaccination rates remain extremely low, despite adequate supplies of vaccines and assistance from the Australian Government and international organizations such as Red Cross.

The slow implementation has been partly due to weak government messages and their spread misinformation on social networks via cell phones.

There is a lot of misinformation circulating mainly from social media, Jane Holden, acting CEO of the West Highlands Provincial Health Authority, told Al Jazeera.

Inaccurate social media messages about COVID-19 vaccines have plagued nations around the world including Australia where there have been rallies against vaccines Holden says the main issue in Papua New Guinea is that there is a lack of access to factual media messages.

People have access to social media more than it seems who can listen to the radio, read newspapers or watch TV, she said. So their phones are very important and people are reading a lot of misinformation on their phones.

Holden says misinformation is not necessarily just a belief in conspiracy theories, but a misunderstanding of how the vaccine works.

People say do not get the vaccine because you can still get COVID, so that makes sense.

The diverse nation, home to more than 700 language groups presents numerous challenges for health administrators; not only mountainous terrain and lack of reliable transportation routes, but also low levels of formal education and existing health challenges, including HIV, tuberculosis, and low life expectancy.

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, received the AstraZeneca vaccine in March, but many citizens affected by the misinformation on social media are still not convinced that it is worthwhile to get the vaccine. [File: Gorethy Kenneth/AFP]

Holden told Al Jazeera that while the region in which her team operates has good roads, we have some difficult places to reach which teams need to cross.

Where we think we can go by road, sometimes we find that we can not get there, so we have to arrange for people to cross the rivers and then take another vehicle somehow from the other side and then just continue.

There are challenges to reach the villages or for people living in the villages, of course, to reach us.

Building trust

In the small village of Kuntika, in the far western highlands, community leader Eric Eribiang recently managed to oversee the vaccination of 72 people.

He agrees that mixed messages on social media have contributed to vaccine reluctance.

Now with social media, people have access to the internet, he told Al Jazeera.

So there is a mixed feeling with people posting negative things about the vaccine. In fact, people are not getting the right message because of propaganda.

Such propaganda includes Western social media messages that the vaccine is a conspiracy to make people sick, along with anti-vaccine messages spread by some local church groups.

However, Eribiang says his status as the son of a boss and community leader was vital in communicating the importance of vaccinations.

Being the boss’s son, I am able to have influence and speak and lead in the province, he said.

Eribiang worked closely with the Western Highlands Health Service to administer vaccines in Kuntika, and the initiative so far has helped keep COVID-19 away in the remote community of less than 1,000 people. About half of them are under the age of 18 and are still not eligible for vaccination under the vaccination program in the country.

He argues that the key to building trust around vaccines and coronavirus education is having the right people in charge of the job.

Building awareness and educating the public is an important role, but at the same time you need to have the right people to do it, he said.

People who have an impact on society and people who can look at them. It is better than having another person from another country come and try to raise awareness.

Western Highlands Health Service staff administer a COVID-19 vaccine on Mount Hagen [Courtesy of Jane Holden/WHHS]

Former Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Ian Kemish says the issue is part of a wider under-investment in health services across the country of nine million people.

Despite being resource-rich, Human Rights Watch notes that 80 percent of the population lives in rural areas and 40 percent lives in poverty facing challenges such as domestic violence and tribal warfare. Traditional beliefs, including magic, remain deeply rooted.

The human rights group noted in April 2020 the start of the pandemic that the country had only 500 doctors, less than 4,000 nurses and only about 5,000 beds in hospitals and health centers.

It has been a long time since the PNG government has under-invested in the health system, Kemish said. PNG is a country that has seen the fastest population growth since gaining independence in 1975, so health services simply have not continued. So the country is already starting from behind.

Kemish adds that Papua New Guinea is following a worldwide trend in which vaccination is low in countries where government engagement and trust in government are low.

He says there is a correlation between low levels of vaccination on the one hand and countries where trust in government or commitment to government is quite low on the other.

However, this low commitment has worsened in Papua New Guinea, where he said the government is not very present in people’s lives.

People live in the distance. And yet, Papua New Guinea has access via Facebook smartphones, he said.

Kemish is also chairman of the Kokoda Track Foundation, a Papua New Guinea-based charity.

The group recently worked with the UN children agency UNICEF and the Papua New Guinea Department of Health to provide vaccines in the small mountain village of Kokoda.

He says the challenges of mountainous terrain and remote villages can be overcome to carry out vaccinations, but you need to have people who are willing to be injected.

It is not the strikes that are lacking, but the weapons, he said.

Coping with fear

Vaccinations are given under COVAX programs and also through DonATionS from countries such as Australia.

Medical assistance is also provided, with teams from the UK and Australia assisting Holdens staff at Mount Hagen.

However, Holden fears that people will come forward for the strike only after an increase in deaths from COVID-19. PNG has reported 415 deaths from the disease, but is struggling with a renewed rise in the virus that began last month.

There is no doubt that people dying in villages seem to be a driver towards reducing vaccine reluctance, she said.

While Papua New Guinea’s Ministry of Health did not respond to Al Jazeera’s requests for comment, its website contains information about COVID-19, the pandemic and vaccines.

Australia has provided vaccine supplies to Papua New Guinea, its northern neighbor. The country is also receiving vaccines from the COVAX program as well as China [File: Andrew Kutan/AFP]

Patients are treated at a makeshift COVID-19 hospital in Port Moresby, the PNG capital, last month [File: Andrew Kutan/AFP]

Holden and Eribiang say that information should be disseminated more widely not only through social media, but also by people visiting remote areas.

We need to make sure people know where to go to get the information they need, Holden said.

Each of us in the provinces needs to be very, very focused on giving people clear messages and going out in the villages so that we can talk to people and talk to people about the fears they have and we try to bring the facts.

The Eribiang community leader agrees that spreading the right message is the key to avoiding a catastrophe.

Awareness needs to come out clearly, so people need to be aware of the facts surrounding COVID and the vaccine, he said.

When they get the true story, they will be able to decide for themselves whether to get the vaccine or not.