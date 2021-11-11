SpaceX launches four astronauts on International Space Station | Space News

A SpaceX rocket has carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years.

The repeatedly delayed flight, which took off Wednesday night, occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four more astronauts home from the International Space Station (ISS). They should have been there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and Elon Musks private company, SpaceX decided to change the order based on the ideal Monday recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico and withdrew it.

The spacecraft, called the Endurance, will anchor with the ISS at 19:10 Thursday (00:10 GMT Friday).

It was a wonderful trip, better than we imagined, said mission commander Raja Chari shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit.

NASA chief Bill Nelson said on Twitter that he had attended the launch.

Seeing the power of American ingenuity before our eyes, he wrote after the rocket took off, saluting the NASA-SpaceX partnership.

Godspeed, Crew-3 I look forward to seeing everything you have achieved!

NASA administrator and former astronaut Bob Cabana described the launch as fantastic.

I think it’s a great time for America’s space program. We are definitely at a turning point, he added.

The launch was just as appealing to spectators at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as well as along the East Coast as the Falcon rocket sped through the clouds on its way to space, turning night into day.

Germany Matthias Maurer claimed the 600th position, according to NASA, based on his mission mission. He and three of his NASA crew members will arrive at the space station more than a week late.

One of the NASA astronauts is not saying who was sidelined last week due to an undisclosed medical issue. The crew member has fully recovered, according to NASA. Officials would not say if it was an illness or injury, but noted it was not COVID-19.

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer from Germany shakes hands as he leaves the crew rooms to launch aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket [Joe Skipper/Reuters]

The delays of their flights were also affected by bad weather. Chari said the attempt to launch Halloween left them with a hoax instead of a treat. It also rained Wednesday night when the four astronauts said goodbye to their families for six months with everyone huddled under tents, but it was cleared at the time of departure.

Enjoy your vacation among the stars. Get your hands on it while flying nearby, SpaceX senior launch engineer Mark Soltys sent the radio to the crew.

The list of 600 space travelers ranges from those who barely scratched space like actor William Shatner last month to American and Russian astronauts who have spent a year or more in orbit. The increase in space tourists this year helped push the number beyond the 600 mark.

That’s an average of 10 people a year since Soviet astronaut Yuri Gagarins’ pioneering flight in 1961, Maurer noted.

But I think in very few years, we will see an exponential growth of that because we are now entering the era of commercial spaceflight, he said after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center two weeks ago.

The crew launch marked SpaceX fourth for NASA and the company’s fifth passenger flight overall, including a charter flight in September for four that passed the Space Station. The Dragon capsule toilet has leaked over the course of their three days in orbit, necessitating a rapid redesign of the rinsing system on the newer capsule.

A parachute that worked flawlessly during Monday’s descent prompted SpaceX engineers to review the data before giving the green light for launch on Wednesday. One of the four pipes opened more than a minute late, a first problem in testing and within safety limits, but was still being examined, officials said.

As of Wednesday, the Musks company has launched 18 people in 18 months.

Human spaceflight was the reason we were founded, so it is extremely meaningful for the whole team, said Sarah Walker, a SpaceX manager.

The European Mauer Space Agency is one of three crew beginners. The 51-year-old was a finalist when he first applied to become an astronaut. Encouraged, he quit his research work at a medical company and joined the space agency as an engineer, and made the astronaut wait in 2015.

Chari, 44, is an Air Force colonel and the first space starter in decades to lead an orbital mission to NASA. A test pilot from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Chari assembled more than 2,500 hours on fighter jets, including combat missions in Iraq.

Also on board is Dr. Thomas Marshburn, 61, who will be the oldest person to live on board the space station and take a walk in space. Born in Statesville, North Carolina, he pursued a career in emergency medicine, then joined NASA in 1994 as a flight surgeon. This is his third trip to the space station.

Kayla Barron, 34, a lieutenant commander from Richland, Washington is also on board. She was among the first women to serve as a submarine combat officer. Added to the flight in May, she is the 601st person in space.

During their stay at the station, they will welcome two groups of tourists. A Russian film crew recently spent two weeks at the station, making a film.

The new crew will join three residents of the station, two Russians and NASA’s Mark Vande Hei, who celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday.

NASA and @SpaceX are lighting a big candle in the sky for you tonight, NASA wrote on Twitter before launch.

That candle, the first stage amplifier, landed straight on an ocean barge.