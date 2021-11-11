Global progress against measles is threatened amid the COVID-19 pandemic

As reported cases of measles have declined compared to previous years, progress towards eliminating measles continues to decline and the risk of outbreaks is increasing, according to A new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During 2020, more than 22 million babies missed the first dose of the measles vaccine – 3 million more than in 2019, marking the largest increase in two decades and creating dangerous conditions for outbreaks.

Compared to a year ago, reported measles cases dropped by more than 80 percent in 2020.

However, measles surveillance also deteriorated with the lowest number of specimens sent for laboratory testing in more than a decade. Poor measles monitoring, testing and reporting endanger the ability of countries to prevent outbreaks of this highly infectious disease. Major measles outbreaks occurred in 26 countries and accounted for 84 percent of all cases reported in 2020.

“The large number of unvaccinated children, measles outbreaks, and the detection and diagnosis of deviant diseases to support responses to COVID-19 are factors that increase the likelihood of measles-related deaths and serious complications in children,” he said. Kevin Cain, MD, Director of CDC Global Immunization. “We must act now to strengthen disease surveillance systems and close immunity gaps, before travel and trade return to pre-pandemic levels, prevent deadly measles outbreaks, and mitigate the risk of other diseases.” preventable with vaccines. “

The lowest reported cases of measles in 2020 should not mask the increased risk of measles in children worldwide

The ability of countries to ensure that children receive both recommended doses of measles vaccine is a key indicator of global progress towards measles elimination and the ability to prevent the spread of the virus. First-dose coverage fell in 2020, and only 70 percent of children received the second dose of measles vaccine, well below the 95 percent coverage needed to protect communities from the spread of the measles virus.

Adding to the worsening of immune gaps worldwide, 24 measles vaccination campaigns in 23 countries, originally planned for 2020, were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic – leaving more than 93 million people at risk for the disease. These complementary campaigns are needed where people have lost measles-containing vaccines through routine immunization programs.

“As reported measles cases fell in 2020, evidence suggests we are likely to see calm before the storm as the risk of outbreaks continues to rise worldwide,” he said. Dr Kate O’Brien, Director of the WHO Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biology. “It is critical that countries be vaccinated as soon as possible against COVID-19, but this requires new resources so as not to do so at the cost of essential immunization programs. Routine immunization should be protected and strengthened; otherwise, we risk exchanging one deadly disease for another. ”

Immune and surveillance systems need to be strengthened to reduce the increased risks of measles

The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions to immunization services and changes in health-seeking behaviors in many parts of the world. While the measures used to alleviate COVID-19 – masking, hand washing, distancing – also reduce the spread of the measles virus, countries and global health partners should prioritize finding and vaccinating children against measles to reduce the risk of explosive outbreaks and preventable deaths from this disease.

Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses in the world, but it is almost completely preventable through vaccination. In the last 20 years, the measles vaccine is estimated to have avoided more than 30 million deaths worldwide. Estimated measles deaths fell from about 1,070,000 in 2000 to 60,700 in 2020. The estimated number of measles cases in 2020 was 7.5 million globally. Transmission of measles within communities is not only a clear indication of poor coverage of measles vaccination, but also a known indicator, or ‘tracker’, that vital health services are not reaching the most vulnerable populations.

Measles and Rubella Initiative

of Measles and Rubella Initiative (M&RI) is a partnership between the American Red Cross, the United Nations Foundation, the US CDC, UNICEF and the WHO. Working with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and other actors, the Initiative is committed to achieving and preserving a world free of measles, rubella and congenital rubella syndrome. Since 2000, M&RI has helped deliver measles vaccine to children worldwide and saved over 31.7 million lives globally by increasing vaccination coverage, responding to outbreaks, monitoring and evaluating, and supporting trust and demand for vaccination.

By the end of 2020, 81 countries (42 percent) had managed to maintain their measles elimination status despite the pandemic, but no new countries were verified to have achieved measles elimination. There are still 15 countries that have not included the second dose of measles in their national immunization programs, leaving children and adolescents in those countries particularly vulnerable to measles outbreaks.

Additional quotes

“For more than two decades, Red Cross volunteers have reached out to members of their communities who need rescue vaccines. Volunteers provide families with critical health information through encouragement and a familiar face. “It has helped shift minds and hearts to vaccinate millions of children within these communities.” Koby Langley, Senior Vice President of Services and International Service of the American Red Cross in the Department of the Armed Forces. “With the ongoing global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, this work is vital. “Now more than ever, we must reach out to children who are vulnerable to deadly diseases and prevent further outbreaks.”

“The pandemic is having a major impact on countries’ ability to provide essential health services such as routine immunization, putting millions of people, mostly children, at risk for highly infectious diseases such as measles. “Our priority at Gavi is to help countries mitigate this risk and prevent outbreaks of disease by closing growing immunity gaps by strengthening routine immunization and conducting well-planned and targeted campaigns to catch up,” he said. Anuradha Gupta, Deputy CEO, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance. “We urgently need to address critical measles immunity gaps with a particular focus on achieving zero-dose children who are most at risk for devastating measles outbreaks.”

“Even before the pandemic, we were seeing how even small pockets of low-measles immunization coverage could trigger unprecedented outbreaks, including in places where the disease was considered extinct. And now, COVID-19 is creating growing gaps in coverage at a rate we have not seen in decades, “he said. Ephrem Tekle Lemango, UNICEF Associate Director for Immunization. “While we have not yet seen an increase in cases, measles is simply highly contagious. “If we do not act, the gaps will explode and many children will be exposed to a preventable but potentially deadly disease,” he added.

“The decline in reported measles cases means we need to redouble our efforts to protect millions of children at risk of dying from a completely preventable disease,” he says. Lori Sloate, Senior Director of Global Health at the UN Foundation. “The fairest way is to work together to harness the limited resources invested in the local health system, strengthening efforts to address both Covid and baseline immunizations.” “One cannot come at the expense of the other.”