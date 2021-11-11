COP26: Saudi Arabia denies playing as climate saboteur in Glasgow

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – The closest smiles on his face and the fabric of his traditional headscarf swirling around him as he steps down a corridor at UN climate talks, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister says shocked by complaints reiterated that the world’s largest oil producer is working behind the scenes to sabotage negotiations.

“What you have heard is a false claim, a hoax and a lie,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud said this week at talks in Glasgow, Scotland. He was responding to reporters seeking a response to allegations that Saudi Arabia negotiators had worked to block climate measures that would threaten oil demand.

“We have worked well” with the head of the UN climate talks and others, said Prince Abdulaziz.

Negotiators from around 200 countries are facing a weekend deadline to find consensus on next steps to reduce the world’s fossil fuel emissions and fight climate change.

Saudi Arabia’s own participation in climate talks may seem incompatible – a kingdom that has become rich and powerful because of the oil involved in negotiations where a key issue is reducing consumption of oil and other fossil fuels. . As they pledge to join efforts to reduce emissions in the country, Saudi leaders have made it clear that they intend to pump and sell their oil for as long as demand lasts.

The Saudi Arabian team in Glasgow has put forward proposals ranging from a call to leave negotiations – they often extend into the early hours of the morning – at 6pm each day to what climate negotiation veterans claim are efforts complex to play the country’s factions against each other in order to block the agreement on tough steps to keep the world away from coal, gas and oil.

This is the “proposal of the Saudis, by the way. They say let’s not work at night and just admit that it will not be ambitious” when it comes to the rapid reduction of fossil fuel pollution that is destroying the climate. , said Jennifer Tollmann, an analyst at E3G, a European climate think tank.

And then “if other countries want to agree with Saudi Arabia, they can blame Saudi Arabia,” Tollmann said.

Saudi Arabia has long been accused of playing a disruptive role in climate talks, and this year is the leading country so far singled out by negotiators, speaking privately, and by observers, speaking publicly. Russia and Australia are also linked to Saudi Arabia in talks as countries that see their future as dependent on coal, natural gas or oil and working for a Glasgow climate deal that does not threaten this.

Despite efforts to diversify the economy, oil accounts for more than half of Saudi Arabia’s revenue, keeping the kingdom and royal family afloat and stable. About half of Saudi workers still work in the public sector, their wages being paid mainly by oil.

And here is China, whose dependence on coal makes it the largest current climate polluter in the world. She argues that it cannot switch to cleaner energy as quickly as the West says it should, although the United States and China have pledged together to speed up their efforts to reduce emissions.

A key issue in the talks: Scientists and the United Nations say the world has less than a decade to halve its fossil fuel and agricultural emissions if it wants to avoid more catastrophic global warming scenarios.

It is not surprising that the island nations that would disappear under the rising oceans at a higher warming level are the Glasgow bloc pushing harder for the toughest deal from this summit.

Climate advocates, meanwhile, accuse the United States and the European Union of failing to weigh in on the demands of the island nations so far, though the US and EU often wait until the final days of climate talks to maintain their stance. harsh on the disputed points.

The United States – the world’s worst climate polluter historically and a major oil and gas producer – gets a lot of criticism in itself. The Climate Action Network dishonored the Biden administration with its “Fossil of the Day” award for President Joe Biden for arriving in Glasgow last week with an ambitious climate talk – but that did not join a promise to oust his nation. from coal or to curb US oil production.

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of the environmental group Greenpeace, said other governments must “isolate the Saudi delegation” if they want the climate conference to succeed.

Saudi Arabia was fine with joining in the fever of governments for the promise of climate ahead of the talks. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on the eve of Glasgow that the kingdom will zero its carbon emissions by 2060.

But Saudi leaders have for years pledged to pump the last oil molecule out of their kingdom before world demand ends – a goal that a rapid global shift from fossil fuels would thwart.

“Naked and cynical,” says Alden Meyer, a senior fellow at the E3G climate research group, on the role of Saudi Arabia in global climate discussions.

——

Associated Press writers Frank Jordans and Annirudha Ghosal contributed to this report.