The Quebec Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion gets some good news – Montreal





A branch of Laval, Que., Of the Royal Canadian Legion may soon have a reason to breathe relief. Two years ago, cans containing more than $ 1,000 in poppy donations were stolen from numerous Tim Hortons restaurants. Funds were raised during the annual poppy movement from Legion Branch 251 to Chomedy, Laval, to support Canadian military veterans. Branch managers estimate that there was $ 400 in each can. “For us, a donation is a donation,” said branch vice president Shannon Westlake. “Every cent is worth it.” Read more: Fundraising of Laval Legion at Risk After Theft of Poppy Donation Boxes: There Are Consequences In response to the news of the theft, a representative from the restaurant chain called him, she said. The story goes down the ad “[They] offered a check for $ 3,500 to come to our branch, ”she explained. After weeks of waiting, the check never arrived, according to Westlake. She said a restaurant representative insisted the check had been sent. After that exchange, according to the vice president of the branch, there was no communication from Tim Hortons. “I wrote again and they do not respond, they do not respond, they do not respond,” Westlake told Global News.

She said she waited 19 months and wondered if the COVID 19 blockages had anything to do with the silence. However, she wanted an answer, saying that $ 3,500 could help her now. “Our campaign [this year] “It is not at all close to what it was in 2019,” she said. Read more: Montreal students make poppies to honor war veterans The story goes down the ad Branch executives claimed that that year volunteers raised $ 40,000 in the north, but in 2020 they raised only 25 percent of that due to the pandemic. This year, Westlake stressed, fundraising is not going much better. That may change soon. Just hours after Global News contacted Tim Hortons, a company representative named Westlake. “Tim Hortons has agreed to make a donation to our branch again in the same amount as the other donation,” Westlake told Global News, broadcasting. She said according to the restaurant official, the original check had been mistakenly sent to a branch in Ontario. In an email to Global News, Tim Hortons senior communications manager Michael Oliveira admitted he had made a mistake, saying: “We are working to correct it as soon as possible.” Members of the Legion branch say they are relieved they are finally getting the money and that they have taken steps to reduce the risk of their donations being stolen. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8365245/quebec-royal-canadian-legion-branch-good-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos