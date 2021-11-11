China, US Disagree on Multiple Issues Agree on Sudden Climate Agreement

On Wednesday, the two largest greenhouse gas emitters in the world looked more like allies in the fight against climate change than fierce rivals, with Mr. Xie and Mr. Kerry who said both nations were responsible for keeping global temperatures rising from reaching dangerous levels.

We both see the challenge of climate change as existential and severe, Mr. Xie said. As two great powers in the world, China and the United States, we must take our due responsibility and work together and work with others in a spirit of cooperation to address climate change.

Tensions between the United States and China are at an all-time high. Mr. Kerry said he has been sincere about concerns about China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims in China’s semi-autonomous province of Xinjiang, but said his focus has been on being the man of the climate. He also said the two countries should work together to get rid of fossil fuels, no matter what other issues arise.

United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres called it an important step in the right direction. Laurence Tubiana, France’s former ambassador for climate change, said it shows the two countries can work together to address the climate crisis.

But experts agreed that the terms of the agreement fall far short of an agreement that Mr. Kerry and Mr. Xie assisted intermediaries in 2014, in which the United States and China jointly announced new targets to reduce emissions.

That moment was innovative because China, as a developing country, despite its growing emissions, was exempt under UN climate agency rules from taking mandatory action to reduce emissions. The 2014 agreement helped push for the Paris climate agreement a year later, in which nearly 200 countries of all levels of wealth and responsibility for causing climate change agreed to act.