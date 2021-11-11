International
China, US Disagree on Multiple Issues Agree on Sudden Climate Agreement
China’s top envoy for climate change in GLASGOW, Xie Zhenhua, apologized after arriving late for a weekend meeting at the United Nations climate summit.
We have quite busy schedules, Mr. Xie said, according to two people who were present at the exchange. Especially for me, I have to meet John Kerry almost every day.
In a sudden development, the United States and China announced on Wednesday in a joint statement that both will do more to reduce fossil fuel pollution this decade. The terms of the deal were innovative, but the fact that the deal happened at all is obvious, given the badly strained ties between Washington and Beijing on trade, human rights, Taiwan and other serious differences.
Nevertheless, according to US and Chinese officials, the deal was the product of months of meetings between Mr. Xie and Mr. Kerry, President Bidens’s envoy to the global climate, before they arrived in Glasgow for the conference, known as COP26. The two also had daily discussions at the summit, these officials said.
Although Mr. Biden earlier in the summit publicly rebuked President Xi Jinping for not participating personally, launching a round of sniper rifles from Beijing in return, Mr. Xie and Mr. Kerry continued to meet quietly to discuss whether China could boost its ambitions. on climate.
Over the past 10 days, the two envoys, as well as their negotiating teams, met frequently in one or the other office of the delegation, improvised white rooms without windows with thin partitions held together by metal hinges, of set up at a cave exhibition center where two weeks of talks are being held in Scotland.
Mr. Kerry, 77, and Mr. Xie, 72, have known each other for more than 20 years and both retired to take their country’s top positions on climate. Speaking through masked translators, they spoke of their grandchildren, Mr. Kerrys’s vacation home and Mr. Xies’s garden before the most intense negotiations on coal, methane and greenhouse gas emissions began, according to a senior U.S. official who was part of the talks.
On Wednesday, the two largest greenhouse gas emitters in the world looked more like allies in the fight against climate change than fierce rivals, with Mr. Xie and Mr. Kerry who said both nations were responsible for keeping global temperatures rising from reaching dangerous levels.
We both see the challenge of climate change as existential and severe, Mr. Xie said. As two great powers in the world, China and the United States, we must take our due responsibility and work together and work with others in a spirit of cooperation to address climate change.
Tensions between the United States and China are at an all-time high. Mr. Kerry said he has been sincere about concerns about China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims in China’s semi-autonomous province of Xinjiang, but said his focus has been on being the man of the climate. He also said the two countries should work together to get rid of fossil fuels, no matter what other issues arise.
United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres called it an important step in the right direction. Laurence Tubiana, France’s former ambassador for climate change, said it shows the two countries can work together to address the climate crisis.
But experts agreed that the terms of the agreement fall far short of an agreement that Mr. Kerry and Mr. Xie assisted intermediaries in 2014, in which the United States and China jointly announced new targets to reduce emissions.
That moment was innovative because China, as a developing country, despite its growing emissions, was exempt under UN climate agency rules from taking mandatory action to reduce emissions. The 2014 agreement helped push for the Paris climate agreement a year later, in which nearly 200 countries of all levels of wealth and responsibility for causing climate change agreed to act.
The US-China joint statement Wednesday said the two countries would accelerate the transition to a net global zero economy, referring to the goal of net zero emissions of carbon dioxide, the most important greenhouse gas. He also calls on both countries to strengthen their emissions plan.
In addition, China agreed to reduce coal consumption during its 15th Five-Year Plan, which begins in 2026.
However, the agreement did not issue any new commitments from China as to when it will stop discharging ever-increasing amounts of fossil fuel emissions into the atmosphere and instead begin to change course.
China has said it will stop increasing greenhouse gas emissions before 2030, which is often referred to as the date when they will peak. But in Wednesday’s deal, China did not specify exactly when that would happen, and U.S. officials have pushed their counterparts to set a clearer, earlier date.
Mr Kerry on Wednesday said the two countries had discussed the issue many times and insisted the new deal pushed China towards heading for a quick bend in the emissions curve.
Manish Bapna, president of the Natural Resources Protection Council, a Washington-based environmental group, said the deal was good news. But, he said, if we want to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, we urgently need to see commitments to cooperate translate into bolder climate targets and reliable delivery.
It’s a climate ceasefire, said Nick Mabey, chief executive of E3G, a climate change research group.
While the deal is not a big deal on new climate action, Mr Mabey said, it has geopolitical significance signaling that China and the United States have ended the war of words that has contributed to tensions at the summit.
Scientists have said that allowing global temperatures to rise by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels significantly increases the risk of disasters such as deadly heat waves, water shortages and ecosystem collapse. The world is already warming 1.1 degrees Celsius.
China has resisted agreeing to a goal to keep the temperature rising to 1.5 degrees because it would urge the country to make steeper, more immediate cuts than it has promised so far.
But in an important step, China agreed to develop a national plan to reduce methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, that the country has so far not mentioned in its emission containment plans.
China’s current national emission targets under the Paris agreement do not mention methane, the second most powerful greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide. Methane is the main constituent of natural gas and is also released into the atmosphere from landfills, livestock and permanent freezing melt.
However, China stopped along with a global methane promise Mr. Biden announced last week, in which more than 100 countries said they would aim to reduce global methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.
Speaking through an interpreter, Mr. Xie said: “There is more agreement between China and the US than divergence. With two days left in the Glasgow summit for the participating countries to make a global agreement, he added, we hope this joint statement can yield a contribution to the success of the summit.
