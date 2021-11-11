Geoffrey Cox amassed at least $ 6 million from his second job as a Member of Parliament Jeffrey Cox

Sir Geoffrey Cox has earned at least $ 6 million from his second job since entering parliament, reveals a Guardian analysis, and records show he skipped the last 12 votes in the days when he was doing paid legal work.

The revelations came after Boris Johnson, the prime minister, took the unusual step of reassuring the public that the UK was not a remotely corrupt country as the Conservative party continued to be embroiled in a host of heinous allegations.

However, Johnson did not defend the submissive Cox, whose earnings since becoming a Conservative MP in 2005 have been under intense scrutiny in recent days following revelations that he spent a month in the British Virgin Islands this year running doing paid legal work.

Further questions about Coxs’s involvement in his work as an MP are likely to arise after the Guardian also revealed that he had bypassed at least 12 parliamentary votes in the four days when he appeared with video links at a session for the Islands authorities. British Virgin (BVI). this fall.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Johnson stressed that MPs should always put the interests of their constituents first and avoid paid lobbying.

Johnson added: “The rules say you have to put your job as an MP in the first place and you have to be committed primarily and above all to your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to Parliament.” The most important thing is that those who break the rules should be investigated and punished.

Boris Johnson defends the second seats of the deputies, but says that they should follow the video rules

He was speaking a week after flogging conservative lawmakers to back an amendment seeking to avoid punishment for Owen Paterson, a former cabinet minister who was found to have been constantly engaged in paid lobbying by tearing down the parliamentary standards system.

Labs Vice President Angela Rayner condemned Johnsons’ failure to apologize for Paterson’s fiasco. Boris Johnsons’ refusal to apologize proves he does not care about tackling the corruption that has plagued Downing Street, his government and the Conservative party, she said. He thinks it is one rule for him and another rule for everyone else.

Johnson, speaking in Glasgow, where he was paying a brief visit to the Cop26 climate negotiations, said there should be appropriate sanctions, for MPs who were not putting the interests of their constituents first.

Cox, a former attorney general, was initially under surveillance when the Daily Mail reported that he had voted by proxy from BVI where he was working during part of the pandemic, representing BVI authorities in an investigation into corruption allegations ordered by Foreigners. Office.

He is now facing questions about his conduct as lawmakers were forced to vote again in person after June, including whether he would prioritize his paid legal submissions over participation in parliamentary proceedings.

Cox has been contacted to comment on whether any absence to do paid work was allowed by the party.

A Whitehall insider who worked with Cox defended his continued work as a lawyer, saying that for most MPs the role in parliament makes money, but he loses money to him.

Just last month, Cox lost eight votes on the environmental bill, one on a bill to dismiss and re-employ Labor, and one on the Recommendations of the Independent Panel of Experts on Sanctions and the 2015 House Withdrawal Act.

He was also not present at a Labor Opposition Day debate on squeezed living standards in September and a debate on small businesses in October. On all 22, 20 and 19 October and 21 September he was appearing in public inquiry, according to videos on the British Virgin Islands Commission of Inquiry website. It is not clear from his background in the video where Cox was on these occasions.

In the fifth case, on September 14, Cox appeared to be present in a parliamentary office while on video for the investigation, leading to a complaint that he had violated rules prohibiting MPs from using Commons facilities for private work.

The footage appears to show Geoffrey Cox doing legal work from the Commons office video

Making his first public comments on the affair on Wednesday, Cox did not deny that he had used his parliamentary office for paid work. He insisted that he work regularly 70 hours a week and always make sure that his issues on behalf of the voters are given priority and fully carried out.

A statement said: Regarding the allegation that he violated the code of parliamentary conduct in one case, on 14 September 2021, being in his office while attending an online hearing in the public inquiry and voting in the House of Commons , he understands that the matter has been referred to the parliamentary commissioner and he will fully cooperate with its investigation. He does not believe he has violated the rules, but he will certainly accept the judgment of the parliamentary commissioner or committee on the matter.

The whip office believes Cox qualified for a representative vote earlier this year and that whip boss Mark Spencer was told in advance that he would work on a major issue abroad.

One source, however, insisted that it was not fair that the government necessarily endorsed his whereabouts and what he was doing. It is not our place to sanction the MPs’s locations and travel plans, even if he was getting it from a beautiful sunny island.

Some Conservative MPs are angry with what they see as freedoms taken from the old guard, including Cox. One predicted there would be major trouble with the whip office, given the level of dissatisfaction, saying: They were heading towards civil war.

A spokesman for the whip said about 330 Conservative MPs and a majority of opposition MPs were given representative votes to help tackle the pandemic at a time when physical participation in the Commons was actively discouraged by parliamentary authorities. All MPs were expected to follow the procedures and attend virtually. They were also expected to continue to perform their primary duty of serving their constituents.

BVI investigation videos show Cox made arguments against open registers for politicians’ interests in the public investigation in June.

He said to the question: Let me be very honest. There are real drawbacks to opening registries. It becomes a political tool for any more or less frivolous complaints that are made. It is a profound invasion of the private life of lawmakers because what happens is, as you can imagine, stories being written, petty transgressions being written to be morally shameful or even to impose dishonesty.

Cox is also facing a conflict of interest claim after it emerged he had lobbied against imposing tougher financial rules in the Cayman Islands just months after earning more than 40,000 from tax havens based in tax haven.

On Wednesday, Coxs’s whereabouts remained a mystery, despite his statement. Staff at the MPs’ office declined to answer questions about where he was, or even if he was in the UK.

Officials from the BVI commission of inquiry, for which Cox is representing several government ministers on corruption allegations, said they did not know if or when he would return to the Caribbean.

In his most recent role in the investigation, October 19-22, Cox appeared at hearings for almost 30 hours in total. While he was listed on the official transcript as being there in person, in the linked footage Cox appeared appearing virtually but with a blurred background, meaning it was hard to know where he might have been. An official from the investigation said he was appearing from a distance.