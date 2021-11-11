The Sharjah International Book Fair 2021 is the world’s largest publishing event of the year





SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates – (TELI BUSINESS) – The Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) has emerged as the world’s largest book fair this year, attracting the participation of 546 publishers and literary agents from 83 countries seeking to network, matchmaking and make business with each other. The Sharjah International Book Fair has achieved this important global achievement for the first time in its 40-year history, marking a whole new beginning for the role of the Emirates and Arab publishing sectors in the future development of the world publishing industry. . As the industry looks to step up its recovery efforts after Covid, ecosystem publishing actors from around the world gathered at one of SIBF Professional Programs, the 11th SIBF Publishing Conference at the helm of the book fair, which has served as a powerful platform for over 10 years for buying and selling rights, signing book agreements, exploring translation opportunities and serving other commercial interests of the sector. Held under the theme “There is always a right book”, SIBF 2021 continues to lead global efforts to revive the publishing industry and increase its sustainability after gaining global recognition for organizing a successful hybrid publication during the 2020 pandemic. Commenting on the achievement, SH.T. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, President of the SBA, said: The new record is a local, regional and international achievement that could not have been achieved without the continued support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi. , Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who firmly believes that building strong societies and civilizations can only be achieved through knowledge and books. SIBF 2021 has proven its resilience by bringing together 1,632 publishers from 83 countries to exhibit 1.3 million unique titles, of which 110,000 are making their debut at SIBF. * Source: AETOSWire

