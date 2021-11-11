FW de Klerk, South Africa’s last apartheid president, dies at 85ExBulletin

International
JOHANNESBURG FW de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died at the age of 85.
De Klerk died after a battle with cancer at his home in the Fresnaye area of Cape Town, a FW de Klerk Foundation spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
De Klerk was a controversial figure in South Africa, where many blamed him for violence against black South Africans and anti-apartheid activists during his time in power, while some white South Africans viewed his efforts to ‘ending apartheid as a betrayal.
It was de Klerk who, in a speech to the South African parliament on February 2, 1990, announced that Mandela would be released from prison after 27 years. The announcement electrified a country that for decades had been despised and sanctioned by much of the world for its brutal system of racial discrimination known as apartheid.
As South Africa’s isolation deepens and its once-strong economy deteriorates, de Klerk, who was elected president just five months ago, also announced in the same speech the lifting of a ban on the African National Congress and other groups. anti-apartheid policy.
Amid gasping, some members of parliament left the room as he spoke.
Nine days later, Mandela was released.
Four years later, Mandela was elected the country’s first black president after South Africans voted for the first time.
At the time, de Klerk and Mandela were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their often tense cooperation in moving South Africa away from institutionalized racism and toward democracy.
The country would be, de Klerk told the media after his fatal speech, “a new South Africa”. But Mandela’s release was just the beginning of intense political negotiations on the way forward. Power would shift. A new constitution would be written. Lifestyles would be reversed.
“There is an element of uncertainty, obviously, about everything that lies in the future,” de Klerk calmly told reporters on February 10, 1990, after announcing that Mandela would be released the next day.
The transition number was high. As de Klerk said in his Nobel lecture in December 1993, more than 3,000 died from political violence in South Africa that year alone. As he recalled his Nobel audience, he and fellow laureate Mandela remained political opponents, with strong disagreements. But they will move forward “because there is no other way to peace and prosperity for the people of our country.”
After Mandela became president, de Klerk served as vice president until 1996, when his party withdrew from the cabinet. Making history, de Klerk acknowledged that Mandela’s release was the culmination of what his predecessor, former President PW Botha, had begun secretly meeting with Mandela shortly before he stepped down. In the late 1980s, as protests at home and abroad continued, the ruling party had begun to make some reforms, getting rid of some apartheid laws.
De Klerk also met secretly with Mandela before his release. He later said of their first meeting that Mandela was taller than expected and was impressed by his attitude and dignity. De Klerk meant he knew he could “do business with this man.” But not easy. They debated fiercely. Mandela accused de Klerk of allowing the killings of black South Africans during the political transition. De Klerk said Mandela could be extremely stubborn and unreasonable.
Sasa Kralj / AP
Later in life, after South Africa’s political transition, de Klerk said there was no longer any animosity between him and Mandela and that they were friends after visiting each other’s homes. De Klerk did not seem to fit easily into the role of a Nobel laureate. He remained an angry target for some white South Africans, who saw his actions as a betrayal. Although he apologized publicly for the pain and humiliation caused by apartheid, he was never applauded and embraced as an icon, like Mandela.
“Sometimes, Mr. de Klerk does not get the credit he deserves,” Nobel laureate and former Archbishop Desmond Tutu told David Frost in a 2012 interview.
Despite his role in transforming South Africa, de Klerk would continue to defend what his National Party decades ago had declared as the goal of apartheid, the separate development of white and black South Africans. In practice, however, apartheid forced millions of the country’s black majority into nominally independent “homelands,” where poverty was rampant, while the white minority owned most of South Africa’s land. Apartheid starved South Africa’s black resource education system, criminalized inter-ethnic relations, created black slums on the outskirts of white cities, and tore families apart.
De Klerk later in life would admit that “separate but equal failed”.
FW de Klerk was born in Johannesburg in 1936. He earned a law degree and practiced law before returning to politics and being elected to parliament. In 1978, he was appointed to the first post of a number of ministerial posts, including Home Affairs. In the late 1970s and 1980s, South Africa faced violent unrest as the government tried modest reforms to cultivate a South African middle class and allow limited political power for the country’s other marginalized groups. , people of mixed race classified as “colored” and those Asian. and Indian descent.
The moves only increased grief over apartheid, while international pressure for more substantial change increased. In February 1989, de Klerk was elected leader of the National Party and in his first speech called for “a South Africa without domination or oppression in any form”. He was elected president in September of that year.
Following his ouster, de Klerk ran a foundation promoting his presidential legacy, and he spoke with concern about African white culture and language, as English became dominant among the 11 official languages of South Africa. He also criticized South Africa’s current ruling party, the African National Congress, telling the Guardian newspaper in a 2010 interview that the ANC, once champions of racial equality, “has gone back to dividing South Africa again on the basis of race and class “.
In a speech in Cape Town in early 2016, de Klerk warned that many white South Africans were “unaware of the plight of less-favored communities” and that “the attitude of many blacks towards white Africans is becoming tougher and more uncompromising. ” South Africans were once again seeing people as racial stereotypes instead of human beings, de Klerk said, adding: “We need to hear again Nelson Mandela’s call for reconciliation and nation building.”
