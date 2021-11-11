The US-China agreement boosts climate talks to the final extent

GLASGOW, Scotland The US and China announced yesterday a comprehensive plan for climate cooperation to inject momentum into global efforts to curb warming.

The joint statement comes as climate talks accelerate to completion here, and officials hope co-operation between the world’s two largest emitters could pave the way for progress at this year’s summit.

“And as I have said many times, the United States and China have no shortage of differences, but not about climate,” said John Kerry, the US climate envoy. “For the climate, cooperation is the only way to get the job done.

The agreement requires a decade of bilateral climate work, including co-operation on regulatory frameworks and best practices, the sharing of carbon capture technology and actions to curb both carbon dioxide and methane.

Until the next round of climate talks, to be held in Egypt in a year, the US and China have agreed to develop new methane policies for the energy, waste and agriculture sectors.

The plan calls for a methane mitigation summit in the first half of next year. He notes that the Biden administrations recently published the methane road map, which includes the proposed EPA rules. And it includes a promise from China to develop a comprehensive and ambitious national plan for methane to significantly reduce emissions this decade.

In particular, China is not among the dozens of countries that have signed the Global Methane Oath, an initiative of the EU and the European Union that aims to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. Methane is the second largest gas significant greenhouse after carbon dioxide and a major contributor to short-term heating.

Other points of cooperation outlined in the agreement are aimed at increasing the renewable energy capacity of the US and Chinese energy grids, increasing energy efficiency and combating deforestation. The two countries joined a global deforestation pact announced last week.

The deal was visible because China and the US have been at loggerheads during these talks, exchanging criticism in the press and sometimes from the podium and going head-to-head in the negotiating rooms, where the parties are working behind the scenes to find common ground. issues ranging from emissions accounting transparency to adaptation assistance and those expropriated by climate change.

For the US and China to set aside their differences, at least for the time being, could help allay fears that tensions between the world’s biggest climate polluters would hamper progress in these key climate talks. This is especially true if it translates into more climate ambitions in the final days of negotiations at the climate conference known as the COP 26.

The agreement signals that there is an open line of communication between China and the United States, said Joanna Lewis, director of the Science, Technology and International Affairs Program at Georgetown University.

The statement also puts into paper many of the things China has said in domestic policy documents and speeches, but which have not entered into its official climate objectives, known as its nationally defined contribution, or NDC.

Non-CO2 gases have been significantly lacking in China’s NDC and China did not sign the methane promise, so the language on methane clearly helps to address this release, Lewis said.

China NDC aims to peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and reach carbon neutrality before 2060. Critics say it will have to reach net zero much earlier in order to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius set out in the Paris Agreement.

Li Shuo, global policy adviser at Greenpeace China, said the US and China have work to do before they are seen as climate leaders.

Both sides have not yet achieved what is needed in ambition and implementation, he said. The US is not convinced by China’s climate targets. China is skeptical of fulfilling US promises.

The statement creates more room for an ambitious outcome at COP 26 because countries acknowledge there is a gap in action and both need to do more in this decade to close it, said Byford Tsang, China’s strategy leader in E3G.

To show they are serious, they need to gather support from other countries, he said.

The United States has spent these talks trying to reassure the world that it is supported and ready to lead, after years of inaction during the previous administration.

Biden, who spoke on the first full day of the conference last Monday, has set up a team of cabinet members to discuss the administration’s policy on methane reduction, electric vehicles, climate change in foreign policy and other topics. .

But Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend those talks, and President Biden pointed the finger at China in a speech to the Group of 20 on not doing enough to address global warming.

China and the US have united in support of some promises and have not signed for others.

The two pledged a deal at the G-20 last month to stop providing public funding for coal-fired power development outside their borders until next year. But none of them have signed on a pledge to cut coal that the UK revealed last week at COP 26.

The landing of yesterday’s deal was not without work, Kerry said.

He and his counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, have met more than 30 times since February, and Biden spoke weeks ago with President Xi about how they can work together on climate, despite major tensions over other geopolitical issues, Kerry said.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a Twitter post that he welcomes the agreement.

Addressing the climate crisis requires international co-operation and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction, he wrote.