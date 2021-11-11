The government should do better for the standards, says Rishi Sunak | Conservatives

Rishi Sunak has said that the government should do better in respecting the standards in public life, as conservative MPs continue to be immersed in dirty accusations.

The prime minister took the unusual step on Wednesday by insisting the UK was not a remotely corrupt country, after a tumultuous week in which he overturned a decision to prevent former MP Owen Paterson from being censored for paid lobbying.

Since the failed attempt to defend Paterson, a number of stories have surfaced about Conservative MPs with lucrative foreign interests, including former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox, who has earned up to $ 6 million as a lawyer since becoming an MP. in 2005.

Sunak, himself a multimillionaire, was asked about the honesty of MPs who get second jobs, in addition to the 82,000 they get for representing their constituents.

I think people will have different motivations to do what they do, he said. The salary is set by an independent body. That is absolutely right, he told Sky News. And as for the second affairs, we have an independent process that has been decided by the parliament that regulates all those things and it is absolutely right that this process be followed to the letter.

He added: In the broadest sense and only reflecting on recent events, I think for us as a government it is fair to say that we need to do better than last week and we know that.

Sunaks comments came as Lord Evans, the independent chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said MPs should not spend too much time on a second job.

Referring to the recommendations made by his committee in 2018, he said: We said that the critical thing was that nothing an MP does should hinder their ability to work in support of their constituents, so the amount of work that they do, the kind of work, should be judged against that. If someone is spending a large amount of their time on a second job, then they cannot hold support for their constituents.

Asked how long in a foreign job was appropriate, following the revelations that Cox had taken part in a lengthy investigation on behalf of the British Virgin Islands authorities, Evans asked: Is it clear that the MP who has been elected by their constituents, their main focus, their main priority is to be the best MPs they can be?

Boris Johnson refused to defend Cox when he was given the opportunity to do so on Wednesday. Instead he stressed that all MPs should put their constituents first and that those who break the rules should be punished.

Cox issued a statement Wednesday in which he said it was up to Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone to judge whether he had broken parliamentary rules and let his constituents decide whether he should continue to be their MP.

Sir Geoffreys’ view is that it is up to the voters of Torridge and West Devon whether or not they vote for someone who is a senior and distinguished professional in his field and who still practices that profession, the statement said.

Evans urged the government to implement the latest recommendations made by its committee, which was set up by former Conservative Prime Minister John Major following the money scandal in question.

In a report published last week before the Paterson case, the committee called for a series of changes, including better transparency about lobbying and stricter oversight of ministerial conduct.

Decisions on whether a minister has violated the ministerial code rest with the prime minister alone. Alex Allan, the prime minister’s independent adviser on ethics, resigned last year after Johnson chose not to act on a report by Home Secretary Priti Patel. Allan found that Patel had exhibited behaviors that could be described as bullying and that she had not consistently met the high standards expected of her.