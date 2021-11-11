Leong holds international alumni related to UB – UB Now: News and views for UB faculty and staff

Wei Loon Leong has a very big task to track alumni of UB in a very big globe.

“The joke in the office is that someone is in charge of alumni networks in the US – and then I have the rest of the world,” says Leong. “I take it as a compliment.”

Leong, 41, was hired as director of the International Alumni Engagement in 2013 to cultivate new opportunities for graduate development, fundraising, research, student recruitment, and other university-sponsored programs by entering extensive network of UB international alumni.

About 26,000 are registered as residents abroad. They include the secretary of the Department of Science and Technology in India; Minister of Finance and Human Resources Management of the State of Tamil Nadu in India; co-founder of Baidu, China’s equivalent with Google; and former Minister of Education in China.

Outside the US, the university has 11 graduate chapters. India has the most UB graduates, followed by China, Singapore, South Korea and Canada. The smallest is in the UAE, where an alumni chapter began last year amid the pandemic.

Leong’s responsible for keeping everyone connected to UB.

On any given day, Leong is working with his contacts and orchestrating philanthropic gifts. He is looking for alumni to help recruit students, offer students career advice or offer them experienced learning opportunities. He also submits requests from graduates seeking help from UB.

“I see myself as a bridge builder, if you will,” says Leong. “We are asking for help from the graduates, but we are also helping them. “It’s one of those things that I see as a win-win situation for UB and our alumni.”

For Leong, work is a balancing act between time zones.

His day starts early, capturing emails at home before heading to campus, where he will work with various academic and administrative units to engage their overseas graduate base.

Then, when he is home in the evening, his work day begins again. This is when he is able to talk on the phone or Zoom with alumni who are on the other side of the world and unavailable during the day due to time difference.

Three times a year – autumn, winter, spring – Leong makes a business trip overseas to meet the graduates in person, although this has not happened since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Efforts have begun to bear fruit, he says.

For example, he says, philanthropic donations from international graduates tend to remain at modest levels, given the difficult economy in many parts of the world. But, he adds, UB saw a 28% increase from international donors over the past fiscal year. This is a significant increase, especially during a year affected by the pandemic, says Leong.

“I really want to influence because UB has influenced my life and career,” he says.

Originally from Malaysia, Leong graduated from UB with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 2003 and a master’s in business administration in 2005.

After graduation, he worked eight years in China, where he held senior positions at an international school in Beijing and helped expand an American-made operation.

All the while, he stayed true to his alma mater. He served as a volunteer for the Office of International Education as its liaison in China for student recruitment and graduate development. It was Leong’s way to turn to UB and former Deputy Director for International Education Stephen Dunnett, who helped shape his life.

So, says Leong, when the opportunity was made to “contribute to President Tripathi’s vision for advancing UB towards greater success,” it was a natural decision for him to accept the job and return to alma mater. .

Leong now lives in Amherst with his wife, Xiaoli, and daughter, Janice. He likes golf and outdoors. This year, he took on added responsibilities as co-president of the PTA at Maple East Elementary, where his daughter attends.

In terms of its position at UB, the international role is still relatively new in higher education. In fact, it was the first for the university after hiring Leong.

This is why Leong will occasionally get a demanding response when addressing an alum for the first time.

“What got you so much?” they ask.

…

Your colleagues highlight employees who have an interesting story to tell, hobbies to share, and those who work behind the scenes to make UB leave every day. Do you know someone who would make an interesting profile? Follow the suggestions to Jay Rey.