NASA and SpaceX send 4 more astronauts to the International Space Station





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After nearly two weeks of delays, NASA and SpaceX successfully launched its Crew-3 mission from the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night. Four Crew-3 astronauts inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule took off from the Florida coast at 9:03 p.m. EST on a Falcon 9. rocket The astronauts are now on their way to the International Space Station, where they will spend six months in orbit. Investigation Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie: Key unanswered questions still remain

It will take about 22 hours for the Dragon Crew to reach the space station. The capsule is scheduled to be anchored at 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Crew-3 astronauts – NASA’s Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer – will then be welcomed to the space station by the three members of Expedition 66. Four Crew-2 astronauts it was originally supposed to be on board as well to welcome newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX had to bring them home before the Crew-3 was released. Crew-3 was originally scheduled to depart on Halloween. Bad weather conditions pushed the launch backwards, and then a “Small medical issue” with one of the astronauts forced another delay at the end of the week. After another round of adverse weather caused a third delay, NASA and SpaceX focused the focus on bringing Crew-2 home to Earth before the launch of Crew-3. The four astronauts from The crew mission-2 crashed the coast of Florida on Monday night. Winter the Dolphin, the star of Dolphin Tale in critical condition

While the Crew-3 is being launched from a used Falcon 9 rocket, the Crew Dragon capsule – called the Endurance – is new. The crew has come up with the name, which is Endurance, and speaks to us on a range of levels, Chari explained. First, just a reverence for the perseverance of the human soul as we push people and machines farther than ever. The launch will mark the 600th person to fly in space in the 60 years we have been traveling. The Crew-3 mission includes three beginner pilots. “We could not have been more excited to join the space station crew for Expedition 66,” Barron said. “We have a lot of exciting things planned from spacewalks, scientific experiments to visitors with missions of private astronauts and participants in spaceflight. So it’s a kind of dream mission for a beginner pilot. “

