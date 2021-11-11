Canadians to mark Remembrance Day in person a year after limited pandemic ceremonies

Canadians are expected to return in person to Memorial Day ceremonies, including at the Ottawa National War Memorial, a year after limited meetings forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual ceremony in the country’s capital involves the playing ofLast post,the ceremonial placing of wreaths at the foot of the memorial and a moment of silence followed by a salute with 21 guns.

The CBCNews network will broadcast the ceremony live at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch the live broadcast here.

Typically, tens of thousands of people attend the ceremony in Ottawa, but last year’s ceremony was limited to a much smaller crowd of 100 people or personalities, active service members, veterans, and some members of the public.

Royal Canadian Legion spokeswoman Nujma Bond expects a return to the look of normalcy with people welcome to attend.

However, some restrictions and changes will remain in place as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat, Bond said, with masks and physical distancing requests for anyone planning to attend the ceremony.

The Legion has also again canceled the traditional Ottawa Veterans Parade, which in the past has seen veterans of World War II and Korea march alongside counterparts in the latest conflicts and operations.

Some Legion branches across the country will also give up personal events due to the pandemic and instead ask people to watch their local ceremony on TV or online, she said.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the poppy campaign in Canada.