China’s Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Indo-Pacific

His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the US, Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Thursday, November 11, 2021, against allowing tensions in the Indo-Pacific to trigger a return to a Cold War mentality. Read also: AUKUS can shake China boat in Indo-Pacific His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the US, Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region, which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal. Explained Will AUKUS upset the Indo-Pacific balance? Mr Xi spoke in a pre-recorded video with an CEO Summit at APEC, which is being organized by New Zealand in a virtual format. Xi is scheduled to attend an online meeting with other Pacific leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday. In his speech, Mr Xi said efforts to establish borders in the region along ideological or geopolitical lines would fail. “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not turn to confronting and dividing the Cold War era,” Mr Xi said. Mr Xi also said the region must ensure the functioning of supply lines and continue to liberalize trade and investment. “China will remain committed to advancing reform and opening up in order to boost economic development,” he said. The most urgent task in the region is to make a comprehensive effort to fight the pandemic and get out of its shadow as soon as possible, he said. In total, APEC members make up about 3 billion people and about 60 percent of world GDP. But deep tensions run through the impossible group of 21 nations and territories that include the US, China, Taiwan, Russia and Australia. China claims large parts of the South China Sea and other areas and has moved to establish a military presence, building islands in some controversial areas, while asserting its historic claims. Both Taiwan and China have applied to join a Pacific Trade Pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, with Beijing saying it will block Taiwan’s bid on the basis of the democratically governed island refuses to admit that he is part of the communists. ruled China. And it remains unclear whether all APEC members will support a U.S. bid to host the 2023 round of APEC meetings. New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Wednesday that APEC was established by consensus and that there was not yet a confirmed host for 2023. Officials say they have made significant progress during about 340 preliminary meetings that led to this week’s leaders’ meeting. APEC members have agreed to reduce or eliminate many tariffs and border restrictions on vaccines, masks and other medical products important for fighting the pandemic.

