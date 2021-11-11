A new lounge opens for military members at Pittsburgh International Airport – CBS Pittsburgh





MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) On the birthday of the United States Marine Corps and just one day before Veterans Day, a new center for military members opened Wednesday at Pittsburgh International Airport. United Service organizations said the lounge is the first of its kind in western Pennsylvania and hopes the area will be a beacon for soldiers and their families as they return and leave home. READ MORE: Robert Morris University expands the price of military service by offering education-free degrees to veterans The USO Center is the lifeline for families who end up in those situations, said Air Force veteran Christopher Plamp. They are the lifeline for a young soldier, sailor, aviator, sailor, now the space force guardian who finds himself on the path of basic training and it is the first time they leave home. The largest military service organization in the United States has fallen in Pittsburgh. Leaders hope the new military space can act as a home away from home. Centers like these are really great for service members. It gives them a place to rest or shelter, said Travis McNichols, senior vice president of Public Safety, Operations and Maintenance for the Allegheny County Airport Authority. Somewhere they can go for a familiar face or a private moment and really prepare or leave to settle down or return from dislocation. READ MORE: CBS Vacation TV Special Schedule: Ruldolph and Frosty Classic Return The lounge is equipped with TVs, game consoles and everything needed to calm the mind. There are also private areas. Jake Kwin, a brigadier general, has amassed flight miles by being in uniform for more than two decades. He said USO lounge centers have always helped him feel comfortable in new spaces. These transit trips are always a bit difficult, especially when you are going to places where you could be in a harmful way, Kwon said. This ability to relax and adjust the mind before going into business is always a good thing. The same goes for Joann Shultz, who said she had experienced first hand how much it helps. This is much more than a lounge. It is the place where our men and women can come for support from the moment they take the oath until the time they wear their uniform for the last time, Shultz said. MORE NEWS: Police search for armed robbery suspect at Mini-Mart in Knoxville The USO said it expects more than 1,000 service members to walk through the doors.

