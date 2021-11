Pittsburgh won second place in an international competition known as Climate Challenge CUP, part of COP26, the ongoing United Nations conference focused on finding solutions to climate change. The award was presented to Mayor Bill Peduto and Resistance Chief Grant Ervin in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday. The city won recognition in the “Net Zero Achievement” category for Marshall Plan for Messi America, a measure aimed at helping the region become a global leader in cleaner energy sources. The Marshall Plan for Central America aims to help ensure that a region that seemed likely to “lag behind in transition” could actually begin to lead, “Peduto said when accepting the award. Through the Marshall Plan for Central America, Pittsburgh and other participating cities can develop a path to new energy goals. “We never planned to fail, we just failed to plan,” Peduto said, recalling the city’s battles with deindustrialization. “We do not want to make the same mistake twice.” In a short speech accepting the award on behalf of the city, Peduto highlighted how the Marshall Plan for Central America seeks to utilize research and development centers, companies and workers already in the region to collaborate on clean energy initiatives. “The idea was that we could use these companies that have been here for more than 100 years, use workers who work 24/7 cycles for these years and use these assets that are already in place to make the transfer from fuel. fossils in renewable energy. in areas that once built America – and do it again, “Peduto said. it accepted the award alongside Ervin, who said: “It really’s the beginning of the journey for us.” The Climate Change Cup is a new international competition showcasing civic research partnerships created to combat climate change. It brings together experiences from across the United States and the United Kingdom to create a network of innovators who can help affected communities adapt to climate change or reach zero net. Pittsburgh was one of 12 finalists from both countries. The award is supported by the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, along with Glasgow City, The Young Foundation, MetroLab Network, UK Science and Innovation Network, Innovate UK, University of Glasgow and Vertigo Ventures.

