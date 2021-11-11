The new vision for San Antonio International Airport looks set to move forward

Connect with us

City Council members largely voiced support Wednesday for a $ 2.5 billion vision to redevelop San Antonio International Airport.

The airport is on its border, pushing the need for change, officials said. A proposed master plan includes a new terminal, more gates and parking and infrastructure for future international flights.

We need capacity to meet not just today’s demands, but the demands of the future, said Jesus Saenz, the city’s director of aviation.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg told aviation officials they are cooperating with city councils. The master plan would not receive any tax dollars from the city’s general fund, but would be funded through federal dollars, airport revenue, and other methods.

The City Council will consider approving the new master plan at its meeting next week. Officials said it was a guide and guidance document, but it does not put some developments in stone.

It is the future of the airport, but it is also the future of the city, Saenz said.

District 8 councilor Manny Pelaez, who represents the northwest side, said business executives recognize the potential in San Antonio but say the city airport makes it irrelevant.

I am upset by losing business in other cities with better airports but not better manpower, he said.

Councilor Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, who represented District 2 on the East Side, was also happy to see the master plan put forward. Growing up in a military family, he often moved and traveled.

The airport is truly the first experience they have in San Antonio, he said. The food they eat the art they see.

A family makes their way to the general boarding security line inside Terminal A at San Antonio International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Sam Owens / Staff Photography

The existing trail can accommodate future growth without having to add area or relocate the airport, Saenz said. In fact, the proximity of the airport to the city center is what makes it attractive to both residents and travelers.

In 2019, San Antonio Airport experienced a record number of passengers. Subsequently, the pandemic hit the airline industry hard.

But officials say the trip to the airport is on track to recover some time next year and will eventually increase even more.

They were recovering faster than most, Saenz said.

Officials said that despite the impact of COVID-19, now is still the right time to redevelop the airport.

First, the city expects to use federal infrastructure funds that will soon be available from the bipartisan bill recently passed by Congress and pending the signing of President Joe Bidens. Moreover, data recently released by the U.S. Census showed that Texas continues to grow.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the city to create a new master plan every decade. However, this plan is more than just what is required, said Jeff Coyle, assistant city manager. It looks two decades ahead and is a vision for the future of one of the country with the fastest growing country.

District 1 councilor Mario Bravo was one of the few council members to ask the biggest questions about the master plan.

I have a different perspective on airports, he said, adding that he usually tries to get out of an airport as soon as possible to reach his destination.

Bravo did not move to make any changes to the plan, but said he wanted to better understand what people are looking for at an airport.

Councilor Clayton Perry, representing District 10, also had questions about the investment. He said it is ultimately up to the airlines to decide whether to increase flights and whether there is sufficient demand.

It is not built, and they will come, he said.

