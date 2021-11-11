COP26: China and India among 22 countries calling for major emissions section to be removed from agreement





Bolivia chief negotiator Diego Pacheco, who represents the LMDC group, said on Thursday that countries felt the developed world was trying to transfer its responsibilities for the climate crisis to the developing world.

“We asked the presidency to completely remove the mitigation section,” Pacheco told a news conference in Glasgow.

Pacheco described China and India as “part of the family” of the group making the request, but he did not mention Saudi Arabia.

CNN is contacting Chinese, Indian and Saudi officials for comment.

The LMDC does not believe that developing countries should have the same emission deadlines and ambitions as rich countries. Pacheco noted the biggest historical role of developed countries in the climate crisis, accusing rich countries of trying to “transfer responsibility” to developing countries, but urging them to meet the same deadlines for reducing emissions. as the developed world. “History matters and history is very important to understand and put into context in the discussion of ambitions,” he said. He added that it would be impossible for many countries in the group to reach Net Zero by the middle of the century, as many countries have been registered. It is very unlikely that the entire section will be removed from a final agreement, but the call for it to be canceled is a bold request by the group and suggests that there are still large gaps between the countries in what they want. He also suggests that the measures prescribed to reduce emissions may be reduced or different rules for developed and developing countries. The final agreement needs consensus from all 197 parties participating in the talks. The mitigation section includes language on trying to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, compared to the 2-degree upper limit mentioned in the Paris Agreement. He also urges countries to quickly follow up on updates to their emissions promises by the end of 2022. Several civil society groups have criticized the LMDC’s stance, calling it a deliberately overfulfilled demand to gain influence in the talks. The suggestion to delete the mitigation section “is clearly a punch in the face of people suffering from the climate crisis,” said Teresa Anderson, a climate policy coordinator for ActionAid International. Frans Timmermans, vice-president of the EU Commission, ridiculed the call as illogical. “I am trying to follow the logic of this position,” he said, acknowledging that he understood calls from developing countries for more money to adapt to the climate crisis. “But then let’s say we get rid of that smoothing – there’s not a lot of money on the planet. There’s no great technical solution to fitting in so well it gets us where we need to be in fitting if we don’t do smoothing. Look what “It’s happening at 1.1 degrees now. Just imagine we shoot at two degrees and two and a half degrees. What are you going to do with the adjustment?”

