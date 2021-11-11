Weekly COVID-19 vaccination check in the Ottawa area: November 11th

Main points:

Quebecers 70 and above may book a third dose vaccine on Tuesday.

People can travel to the US by land, air or water if they are fully vaccinated.

The federal public service vaccination policy is ready to take its toll.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings to young people a summary of COVID-19 vaccination developments across the region. You can find more information through the links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.6 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has a population of about 2.3 million.

That’s about 20,000 doses in the last week, less than a week ago.

People aged 70 and over in Quebec can book an appointment for their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Nov. 16. Like Ontario, they have to wait until at least six months have passed since the second dose.

The third doses are also coming for residents of care homes by the end of the month.

People aged 70 and over in Quebec will be able to get phased appointments, for the age group, between 16 and 25 November. (CBC)

Ontario has extended the acceptance of the third dose to some people who took the second dose at least six months ago.

Ninety-one percent of qualified Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 87 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Eighty-nine percent of Ontario residents are 12 years old and have at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 85 percent are fully vaccinated.

Federal public servants who must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated can be on unpaid leave starting Monday.

U.S. border changes are now in effect, requiring adult travelers to be fully vaccinated to access land, air or water.

OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has extended the schedule of several clinics while suitability for the third dose is expanded. These doses should also be offered by some pharmacies in the city.

The capital still has regular andpop-up clinicsfor anyone entitled to receive a first, second or third dose as wellvaccine centers in the neighborhood,and isbringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

There is a clinic showing up Saturday at Robert Bateman Public School.

More than 1.6 million doses are now given to Ottawa residents.

Of the city’s total population of just over one million, 79 percent of residents have received at least one dose, including 91 percent of residents born in 2009 or earlier.

Seventy-six percent of the general population is fully vaccinated, as are 87 percent of the qualified population.

This graphic combined with stripes and stripes shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents born in 2009 or earlier. Each demographic age is at least close to 90 percent fully vaccinated, except for two: 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, each below 80 percent. (Ottawa Public Health)

As the first application is reviewed, two Ottawa physicians answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as five.

The city of Ottawa says sports leagues are responsible for controlling the vaccination status of people who play or watch an event at city-owned facilities, despite provincial regulations saying otherwise.

Western Quebec

CISSSO continues to list recurring,mobile clinics and pop-up online.

Outaouais has distributed approximately 608,000 combined first, second, and third doses among a population of approximately 386,000.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

He is managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options regularly shared online and in its social feeds.

There is a clinic Thursday afternoon at Kingston YMCA where appointments are only needed for third doses.

The health unit has now given a first dose of just under 90 per cent of its population aged 12 and over, and about 86 per cent of qualified people have been fully vaccinated.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had about 337,000 doses of combined first, second and third vaccines given to residents.

Nearly 3600 residents have received a third dose.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

More than 332,000 doses of vaccine have been administered to a population of about 209,000, including more than 3,900 third doses.

About 92 percent of residents 12 years and older are partially vaccinated and about 88 percent are fully vaccinated.

Details for its regular clinics and those of open vaccines are shared regularly on its website and social media.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The health unit has given more than 301,000 doses to residents, which now includes about 3,300 third doses.

She is seeing 98 percent of her population qualified with at least one dose and about 95 percent of those residents have at least two doses.

The unit is posting vaccine locations on Twitter AND online.

Upcoming options include the Carleton Place Arena on Friday. Her Brockville Clinic has been relocated to the Brockville Mall.

Hastings Prince Edward

More than 264,000 doses have been administered to residents of this area, including more than 2,900 third doses.

Ninety percent of the local population 12 years and older has at least a first dose. Eighty-five percent are fully vaccinated.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft (which are for appointments only), Belleville and Picton. It lists community clinics on its website.

Renfrew County

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 158,000 doses.

About 89 percent of its eligible population, including the military in Garrison Petawawa, have at least one first dose, and about 86 percent are fully vaccinated.

The health unit divides regularly pop-up information and online clinic walks.