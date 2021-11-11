Wolters Kluwer and Insight Court Expand Partnership with International Arbitration | tidings





NEW YORK, 11 November 2021 / PRNewswire / –Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory USA today announced an expansion of partnership with Insight into the courtroom to provide joint clients with access to a rich and comprehensive international arbitration content database. Courtroom insightusers can now have trouble-free access Wolters Kluwer’s The content of Kluwer arbitration, including the profiles of arbitrators, as well as their decisions and publications to inform and develop effective arbitration strategies. “Allowing clients to easily move from the Insight Court to Kluwer Arbitration will save them time and provide them with more effective results in seeking international arbitrators,” he said. David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US “We are pleased to extend our already successful partnership with the Court of Insight in practical areas ranging from labor arbitration to international arbitration.” Courtroom Insight is a personalized knowledge management solution that enables law firms to capture, share, and analyze critical information about arbitrators, expert witnesses, judges, and attorneys. This collaboration with Wolters Kluwer gives mutual clients instant access to information about specific arbitrators involved in their disputes, including their arbitration experience history, practices, decision-making, rulings and publications, to add significant value as they develop strategies arbitration. “Court Insight and Wolters Kluwer’s “Resources of international arbitration are highly respected tools for law firms and international arbitration professionals,” he said. Mark Torchiana, CEO of Courtroom Insight. “Law firms and their clients who are involved in international arbitration matters will gain a greater understanding of arbitrators who can be involved in their disputes thanks to this integration.” To learn more, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/kluwerarbitration About Wolters Kluwer US Legal & Regulatory Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in occupational information, software solutions and healthcare services; taxes and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and the legal and regulatory sectors. We help our clients make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine in-depth domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of ALL 4.6 billion. The group serves clients in over 180 countries, operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer the shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 US Deposit Invoice (ADR) program. ADRs are traded in the US over-the-counter (WTKWY) market. For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US, visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow usFacebook, Tweet AND LinkedIn. CONTACT WITH MEDIA: Linda Gharib Director, Brand & Communications Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory USA Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962 Email: [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-and-courtroom-insight-expand-partnership-to-international-arbitration-301422271.html SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory USA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_stocks/wolters-kluwer-and-courtroom-insight-expand-partnership-to-international-arbitration/article_82307664-3718-5d07-9614-d02848870be3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos