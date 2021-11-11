Scotland to ban plastic straws and polystyrene food boxes from June | plastic





The sale of plastic straw, polystyrene cutlery and cups and food boxes will be banned in Scotland next year as part of measures to reduce waste and pollution. The Scottish Government said the ban would cover all single-use polystyrene food containers and their lids, as well as plastic mixers, balloon sticks, plates and coffee mixers, and would take effect on 1 June. The measures are parallel to similar bans in force or planned across the UK, and are expected to lead to a boom in compostable and paper-based packaging. However, there are doubts as to how effective it will be. Disposable plastic straws, cotton and beverage mixers were banned in England in 2020. The UK Government is consulting on banning single-use polystyrene plates, cutlery and food packaging for England after several years, but no target date has been given. Due to the delay, Scottish ministers fear their measures could be undermined by UK governments’ internal market rules, which aim to harmonize the movement and sale of goods within Britain after Brexit. Lorna Slater, a minister in the Scottish Green Party, said that because there was no similar action in England, the Scottish ban could be circumvented by people buying or moving disposable plastics from England. Slater is writing to ministers in Westminster to see if measures across the UK will be changed to ensure Scotland is able to implement its policies. Domestic trade rules already have forced the Welsh government to delay its plans to ban single-use plastic, was first announced last year, due to the extent of cross-border travel, trade and recreation with England. Cardiff is now planning to pay for disposable plastic items until UK ministers clarify the rules of the internal market. Although tariffs on plastic bags and a ban on microplastics in laundry products are in effect across the UK, and a new plastic packaging tax will be imposed next year, waste activists say all four UK governments are take rhythmic action. disposable plastic. The EU banned disposable plastics in July in all 27 member states. It is estimated that the average person uses 18 discarded plastic plates and 37 disposable knives, forks and spoons each year. A study last year found that businesses and consumers in the UK and US produced more plastic waste per head than any other large economy. Every year, hundreds of millions of pieces of disposable plastic are wasted in this country, Slater said. They pollute our shores, pollute the oceans and contribute to the climate emergency. This must end and this ban will be another step forward in the fight against plastic waste and dumping culture.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/nov/11/scotland-to-ban-plastic-straws-and-polystyrene-food-boxes-from-june The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

