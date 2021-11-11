Maryland Teacher Keishia Thorpe Wins $ 1 Million Global Teacher Award

Keishia Thorpe jumped up and down, then burst into tears when she revealed she won $ 1 million Global Teacher Award.

On Wednesday, her students in Bladensburg, Maryland, gathered together to watch the virtual ceremony and shouted for joy as the names of their teachers were announced.

The high school teacher was awarded the prize for mentoring her work and making university education accessible to students who are American, immigrants, or first-generation refugees.

Education is a human right and all children should have the right to have access to it, said Thorpe, 42, in a pre-recorded video message during a ceremony broadcast online from the headquarters of Education, Science Organizations and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris.

Every child needs a champion, an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of bonding and insists they become the best they can be, Thorpe said in the video.

This is exactly why teachers will always matter.

Thorpe, who teaches English at the International High School in Langley Park in Bladensburg, was selected from more than 8,000 nominations and applications from 121 countries around the world, according to the annual Varkey Foundation.

Thorpe grew up in Jamaica and came to the United States with a scholarship to runway and field.

“When I think of students and how much their parents are sacrificing for them just to have an equal education, it reminds me a lot of my journey,” she told NBC News’ Kate Snow in Paris.

Thorpe revealed she won last week and was in the French capital on Wednesday to receive her award.

And that is why I try so hard for my students because my story is their story, Thorpe added.

Keishia Thorpe, center, received her award in Paris. Bertrand Guay / AFP via Getty Images

Thorpe redesigned the 12th grade English curriculum to make it culturally relevant to her students.

She also spends countless hours helping her students with college applications and financial aid, helping them earn over $ 6.7 million in scholarships to 11 different colleges in the 2018-2019 school year alone, according to the Varkey Foundation.

Thorpe also co-founded the nonprofit US Elite International Track and Field with her twin sister, Dr. Treisha Thorpe. It aims to help at-risk student-athletes around the world pursue scholarships to American colleges and universities, the foundation said.

So far, she has helped over 500 students get full scholarships for runway and terrain, he added.

Thorpe told NBC News that she plans to use the $ 1 million prize to help more students around the world gain access to higher education.

My students are the reason why I am here and if I do not think about how I can use it to raise them and also to create a better future for them, who am I without my students? she said.

Thorpe was congratulated on her victory by Gordon Brown, the UN special envoy for global education and former UK prime minister, as well as former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Keishia’s inspiring story reminds us of the critical importance of teachers and education, especially in these difficult times, Brown said in a video statement during the ceremony.

Ban said Thorpe’s extraordinary achievement is a testament to her tireless work and sacrifice over many years.

You have changed the lives of your students who are first generation Americans, immigrants and refugees, he said in a video message. You have shown them the potential that can change the life of a good education and you have opened the door to their future.

The Global Teacher Award is presented annually by the UK-based Varkey Foundation to an outstanding teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to their profession.

Last year’s award went to Indian teacher Ranjitsinh Disale for transforming the lives of young girls in his village. Thorpe is the second American teacher to win the award after Maine educator Nancie Atwell claimed the inaugural award in 2015.