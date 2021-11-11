International
Poway High School senior wins international engineering honor
Poway High School senior Madalyn Nguyen was recently honored with the prestigious SWENext Global Innovator Award.
The award recognizes outstanding young girls who are shaping the future of the Women Engineers Association by developing an engineering identity in themselves and others, organizers said.
Nguyen is one of six students who won the international competition. The award is given by the Association of Women Engineers through their SWENext program, which is organized for girls 18 years and older. It is the last honor a SWENext member can receive and includes a $ 1,000 scholarship.
Nguyen has been interested in robotics since a young age and has worked to share her passion by creating new clubs, mentoring students and participating in numerous information programs.
Kelly Kloster Hon, president of SWE San Diego, said she has known Nguyen for the past few years.
Madalyn is a natural leader who gives to all her passion projects, said Kloster Hon. She is an inspiration to students and adults alike, as her enthusiasm for making a difference is contagious.
Madalyn is curious and fearless when it comes to taking on new challenges and constantly demonstrates success in her endeavors because she puts hard work and energy into making sure it is so, she said.
Nguyens’s love for science, technology, engineering and math STEM has led to a number of awards. The 17-year-old has received three Presidential Volunteer Service Awards, the Northrop Grumman SWENext Community Award, the Girls Living STEM Award, a California Hero Award and others.
She said the Global Innovator award is of particular importance.
This award focuses on student knowledge and pursuit of engineering, and how to use it to improve their community and inspire other young girls, she said. This is a very exciting time for me; is the cornerstone of my STEM and high school experience.
Nguyen attributes her initial love to STEM Legos, to those familiar interlocking plastic bricks.
As a small child, I liked Legos; were my bread and butter, she said. At the age of 8, I got a Lego kit with engines and sensors and built my first robot. I continued to build robots and even built one to upset my younger sister.
Nguyen is the daughter of Carmel Mountain Ranch residents Michael and Tracy Nguyen. Her father works for an energy company and her mother is an optometrist in private practice at Kearny Mesa. Nguyens’s youngest sister, Abby, 16, has also been honored with several awards by SWE.
By the time Nguyen went to sixth grade, she joined a program known as the FIRST Lego League, which inspires young people to get involved in science and technology. She never looked back and her interest in STEM and robotics continued to grow.
Nguyen has supported and inspired others along the way. She founded the Association of Women Engineers Association at Poway High, created Girls in STEM Inspiration Day (attended by 100 girls and parents), managed or facilitated more than 100 field activities, and mentored more than 10 FIRST robotic teams .
She also traveled to Paraguay to help organize a robotics competition and promote women in engineering at the Universidad of Asuncion.
And she started a FIRST Robotics program at Wilson Middle School in the San Diegos City Heights neighborhood, a low-income socio-economic community.
THE FIRST LEGO LEAGUE AT WILSON HIGH SCHOOL WILL BE MADALYNS HERITAGE, AS IT IS BREAKING INTO THEIR FOURTH YEAR, said Tracy Nguyen.
I realized Madalyn had a passion for engineering at a young age and I enjoyed seeing her combine her talent with advocacy for underrepresented and under-served communities, she said. It is spectacular that she is recognized by SWE. Our family is so proud that she is a pioneer and change-maker.
Heather Doty, the former president of SWE, said she has been impressed with Nguyens enthusiasm, intelligence and desire to help others.
She deserves the award for the innovative SWENext Global innovator, Doty said. I look forward to seeing what he will do next.
Looking ahead, Madalyn plans to apply to a college in California. She is inclined towards programming, software engineer and computer science programs.
It is an honor to have this award and I am excited to continue from here, she said. I am really lucky to have a supportive mother and she knows what I wanted to do at a young age. If I can inspire even a child to find his passion in STEM and robotics, I consider it a job well done.
