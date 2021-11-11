No poetry, no prose, just direct words





On the eve of his victory, with flashing camera lights, strategically placed media microphones and an enthusiastic crowd in full view, New York City elected mayor Eric Adams, referring to the first mayor of color of this city, David Dinkins, who Inaugural Speech spoke famously about the magnificent mosaic of New York said: We are so divided now that we are missing the beauty of our diversity. He then went on to state: Today we take off our intramural jersey and wear a jersey: the New York Team. Another elected official known for his delightful speaking style that brought meaning to his words thinking was Governor Mario Cuomo, one of whose frequent comments was: You campaign in poetry. You rule in prose. Cynics have interpreted this as an excuse to make campaign promises just to be elected, but as the former governor himself explained, this means that there is an idealism and enthusiasm in a successful campaign that is often difficult to reproduce in the purest and most complete way. shape. In other words: Although politics and governance are intertwined and have a symbiotic relationship, institutionalizing and codifying the two in politics or law that benefits the people they serve and meets the expectations of the public poses tremendous challenges. But the concept of being on a team that fulfills its promises is certainly not new, unknown or uncomfortable to most union members. We get it. We know that unions bring voice to the silent and power to the powerless. The history of the American labor movement is rich with examples before and after how our advocacy and perseverance improved working conditions by substantially improving the lives of working families. The 40-hour workweek, health and vacation benefits, safety requirements, and the $ 15 fight are just some of the countless campaigns that job executives, over decades of hard work, have fought and won. Recently, the reaction of the unions to COVID-19 and its variants, have resulted in another line in the resumption of work. In general, the unions were at the top where the other leadership was lacking. We gave help and hope to our members, many of whom were victims of the disease. Clearly, among many job executives, the standard rule is to try to avoid poetry and prose, and replace them with Spike Lees advice to do the right thing! With that in mind, unions and their members can find themselves in the unique position of having the most appropriate jersey for that team, as mentioned by the New York mayor-elect and so many other newly elected leaders on election night. . Almost every winning speech contained calls for unity among all New Yorkers, as well as a public acknowledgment that work played a major role in helping them achieve the required task. The two are intertwined; in fact they are inseparable. The new government leaders need labor leaders and their membership not only to wear symbolic attire, but as important participants sitting at the table of key issues, talking and listening. Neither poetry nor prose. Just speak directly from those who know. Gregory Floyd is president, Teamsters Local 237 and general vice president on the overall board of the Teamsters International Brotherhood Connected

