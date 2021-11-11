Memorial Day 2021 marks the return of personal ceremonies in much of Canada

Remembrance Day will be closer to normal this year as COVID restrictions will be eased, with personal ceremonies starting again across the country to honor Canadian war veterans.

The ceremonies, which take place at various monuments and cenotaphs across the country, allow Canadians to pay tribute to veterans who fought and died for their country.

In Ottawa, the National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial, where the public will stand by veterans, current military and government officials. Last year’s service was practically held because of COVID-19. As the pandemic continues, the Royal Canadian Legion is calling on anyone attending an event, inside or outside, to wear a mask and maintain physical distance from others.

Watch live coverage of Global News Memorial Day in Ottawa starting at 10:30 a.m. ET on our site Global TV application, to YouTube, Facebook, or at Globalews.ca.

The national ceremony is expected to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET, but unlike previous ceremonies in person, there will be no veterans parade. There will be two minutes of silence to remember the sacrifices of Canadian military members at 11:00 ET.

The ceremony was out of order in the traditional sense, where the national anthem and the last post, which traditionally signals two minutes of silence, did not just happen after two minutes. The Prime Minister and the Governor-General both arrived later than originally planned.

Dean Oliver, lead curator at the Canadian Historical Museum told Global News that he had never seen the national ceremony start later than originally expected.

Oliver said the delay was very unusual and with uncertainty out there, people have to cut personalities until we discover the reasoning.

According to a statement given to Global News by Canada Veterans Affairs, the delay in the arrival of the Prime Minister and the Governor-General was caused by a potential security risk.

“Ahead of the Memorial Day ceremony in Ottawa today, a security issue was identified and resolved quickly. The ceremony continued after a short delay, a spokesman wrote.

Royal Canadian Legion



When asked what Remembrance Day means for Canadians, Oliver said people are likely to have different interpretations, especially when times change, but the point is to honor those who came before us.

It changes over time as history reflects. On one level it has to do with you and me and individual engagement with people, battles or places we remember or hold dear, Oliver said. On another level it is about someone else, those we remember or want to reflect on or respect and our connection to them, a sign of respect for their service, their activities, their time.

Each year a Mother of the Silver Cross is chosen by the Legion to lay a wreath at the National War Memorial during the ceremony. According to Legion, the silver cross is a “memory of personal loss and sacrifice on the part of widows and mothers of Canadian sailors, aviators and soldiers who died for their country during the war.”

This year’s winner is Jose Simard, the daughter of Cpl. Karine Blais served as a soldier in the Canadian Army. Kpl. Blais was killed on April 23, 2009 when an armored vehicle he was traveling in struck a roadside bomb in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Newly formed Defense Minister Anita Ananda spoke to Global News Mercedes Stephenson about what she does to help address systematic issues of misogyny and sexual harassment within the military.

“One of the most important things for me and our government is that we have an institution where everyone who serves feels protected, respected and safe,” Anand said.

Anand, who took over from Harjit Sajjan, has already vowed to shift cases of military sexual misconduct to the civil justice system.

Memorial Day ceremonies held throughout the GTA



Reflecting on what Memorial Day means to her, Anand noted that we owe our soldiers a debt of gratitude and through her new work, she constantly sees how many members of military service put the country their in the first place.

I have been meeting with members of the Canadian Armed Forces and I see every day how they put service above everything else, Anand said.

One of the most popular themes of Remembrance Day is the red poppy, which is seen as a symbol of respect for Canadians who made great sacrifices for their country and also serves as a way to raise money for the needs of veterans. The famous symbol marks this year the 100th anniversary.

“In July 1921 the Great War Veterans Association (which in 1925 would join other groups of veterans to form the Canadian Legion) approved the Poppy as the Flower of Remembrance,” according to the Royal Canadian Legion.

Took up the service at the National War Memorial was Tim OLoan, an indigenous veteran who served with the Canadian Armed Forces from 1983-1993. The 10-year-old veteran said that for this memorial day it is important to talk about residential schools and illuminate them.

He said many people in Canada and around the world do not know about indigenous participation in wars, or about residential schools.

OLoan said part of the story is incredibly obscure and while it was happening, indigenous people continued to serve in the military and talk about their service and residential schools collectively is important.

I refer to it as Canada’s quiet empty chapter in our history book, now is the time to fill it, he said, to unravel that history is part of reconciliation.

Putting it in a historical context, Oliver noted that Canada would not be where it is if indigenous people did not help them in the 1812 War against the Americans.

Operation Raising a Flag Tribute to Canadian and Indigenous Veterans



According to Oliver, at least 500 Indigenous people have died in the service of their country. At the moment, Oliver said at least four percent of the Armed Forces are indigenous.

He added to the OLoans the sense of internal challenges faced by indigenous veterans, who were treated as second-class but welcome citizens in the military. Often, many of them bore a double burden according to Oliver with some suffering from wartime wounds and residential schools as well.

The stories they did in the ministry included many things, including the lack of respect for their existence, their culture, their language in Canada, which they were proudly serving.