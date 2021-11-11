Lumi zombie? Thames of London, once biologically dead, is back to lifeExBulletin



Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images

In 1858, the sewage that blocked London’s River Thames caused a “great stench”. A century later, parts of the famous waterway were declared biologically dead.

But the latest report on “The State of Thames” is sounding a surprisingly optimistic note.

The river today is “home to a myriad of wildlife as diverse as London itself,” wrote Andrew Terry, director of conservation and policy at the London Zoological Society, in a follow-up to a report published Wednesday. Terry points to “pressure reductions and improvements in key species and habitats.”

Among these species are two types of seals. “Before the early 2000s, little was known about their location, but now.”[both] port seal and gray seal can be seen in the Thames, ”the report notes, from the river tide boundary in west London, through the city center and along its outer estuary.

Another success story mentioned in the report is avocet, a migratory bird which was extinct as a breeding species in Britain until 1842 due to habitat loss. It began to return after World War II and over the past three decades has seen its population among the Thames of the tide more than double, according to the report.

There are promising trends, but still very careful

The report highlights some promising trends. But he also warns that work still needs to be done in other areas and warns of the negative impact of climate change on the river, which is a the main source of water for the city.

“Concentrations of dissolved oxygen, critical to fish survival, show long-term increases,” he says. “Further, phosphorus concentrations are reduced in both the long and short term, indicating the effectiveness of improving wastewater treatment work to reduce harmful levels of nutrients entering water bodies.”

According to the report, the short-term and long-term outlook for birds and marine mammals in the river is improving. However, he says the situation for fish is deteriorating slightly in the long run. While this may be due to changes in sampling methods, it could also be “an indication of pressures on fish populations either in the Tidal Thames, or beyond,” the report says.

The report also warns that “a long-term increase in nitrate concentrations” could also threaten water quality.

“In addition, the impacts of climate change are clearly affecting the Tidal Thames, as water temperatures and sea levels continue to rise on historical grounds,” he says. “This will undoubtedly affect the wildlife of the estuary, leading to changes in life history patterns and range of species.”

The report says the expansion of wastewater treatment plants since the 1960s and restrictions on industrial discharges have helped clean up the Thames, to some extent.

“However, because London’s sewage system was built primarily in the 1800s, when London’s population was less than a quarter of what it is today, storm events cause excess sewage to be discharged into “Tidal Thames, posing a major threat to water quality.” .

A ‘super sewer’ is coming to the Thames to help the estuary

There is a possible adjustment on the horizon. London is currently building a “super sewer” project, which is called Thames Tideway Tunnel and is expected to be completed in 2025.

“Once operational, it will capture and store most of the millions of tons of raw wastewater currently discharged into the estuary,” the report says.

Despite improvements in river water quality, a research paper published last year showed high levels of microplastics in Thames water column samples taken in 2017.

Experiments have shown that such microplastics can have detrimental effects on aquatic life, as well as on turtles and birds, according to National Geographic. Among other things, they can block the digestive tract with some animals dying of starvation when their stomachs are filled with plastic.