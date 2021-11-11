International
Lumi zombie? Thames of London, once biologically dead, is back to lifeExBulletin
Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images
In 1858, the sewage that blocked London’s River Thames caused a “great stench”. A century later, parts of the famous waterway were declared biologically dead.
But the latest report on “The State of Thames” is sounding a surprisingly optimistic note.
The river today is “home to a myriad of wildlife as diverse as London itself,” wrote Andrew Terry, director of conservation and policy at the London Zoological Society, in a follow-up to a report published Wednesday. Terry points to “pressure reductions and improvements in key species and habitats.”
Among these species are two types of seals. “Before the early 2000s, little was known about their location, but now.”[both] port seal and gray seal can be seen in the Thames, ”the report notes, from the river tide boundary in west London, through the city center and along its outer estuary.
Another success story mentioned in the report is avocet, a migratory bird which was extinct as a breeding species in Britain until 1842 due to habitat loss. It began to return after World War II and over the past three decades has seen its population among the Thames of the tide more than double, according to the report.
There are promising trends, but still very careful
The report highlights some promising trends. But he also warns that work still needs to be done in other areas and warns of the negative impact of climate change on the river, which is a the main source of water for the city.
“Concentrations of dissolved oxygen, critical to fish survival, show long-term increases,” he says. “Further, phosphorus concentrations are reduced in both the long and short term, indicating the effectiveness of improving wastewater treatment work to reduce harmful levels of nutrients entering water bodies.”
According to the report, the short-term and long-term outlook for birds and marine mammals in the river is improving. However, he says the situation for fish is deteriorating slightly in the long run. While this may be due to changes in sampling methods, it could also be “an indication of pressures on fish populations either in the Tidal Thames, or beyond,” the report says.
The report also warns that “a long-term increase in nitrate concentrations” could also threaten water quality.
“In addition, the impacts of climate change are clearly affecting the Tidal Thames, as water temperatures and sea levels continue to rise on historical grounds,” he says. “This will undoubtedly affect the wildlife of the estuary, leading to changes in life history patterns and range of species.”
The report says the expansion of wastewater treatment plants since the 1960s and restrictions on industrial discharges have helped clean up the Thames, to some extent.
“However, because London’s sewage system was built primarily in the 1800s, when London’s population was less than a quarter of what it is today, storm events cause excess sewage to be discharged into “Tidal Thames, posing a major threat to water quality.” .
A ‘super sewer’ is coming to the Thames to help the estuary
There is a possible adjustment on the horizon. London is currently building a “super sewer” project, which is called Thames Tideway Tunnel and is expected to be completed in 2025.
“Once operational, it will capture and store most of the millions of tons of raw wastewater currently discharged into the estuary,” the report says.
Despite improvements in river water quality, a research paper published last year showed high levels of microplastics in Thames water column samples taken in 2017.
Experiments have shown that such microplastics can have detrimental effects on aquatic life, as well as on turtles and birds, according to National Geographic. Among other things, they can block the digestive tract with some animals dying of starvation when their stomachs are filled with plastic.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/11/1054645619/state-of-the-river-thames-report-london
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]