The rules for MP standards are hopeless. Here is how to clean the parliament Gina Miller

or A year ago Boris Johnson warned of an invisible robber threatening the lifestyle and institutions of our country. He was talking about Covid-19, but, as I wrote at the time in the Guardian, the real robber who destabilizes the nation is most likely to be the prime minister himself.

What we have seen in parliament over the past week is more of a symptom than a cause. It is clear that a prime minister who lacks integrity or obedience while holding a large parliamentary majority will always be tempted to test our fragile and outdated democratic governing machinery to its limits. With countless business and media societies, and underlined by self-interest and lust for power that began at age 10, Johnson can not resist the destruction of our mother of all parliaments and our somewhat limited democratic controls and balances .

However, despite my expectations, I confess that I am amazed at the depth, speed and nature of the robbery wholesale, which makes me think it will come even worse. Not only are conservatives willing to change the rules whenever they are caught by them, but the shameless attitude, the justification of twists and the reprocessing of facts seem to be the new normal of our politics. I am reminded every day of the observations of Anthony Trollope, who, writing of a dysfunctional London in the 1870s, said: A certain class of dishonesty has become at once so unbridled and so brilliant that there seems to be reason to feared that men and women would be taught to feel that dishonesty, if it could become brilliant, would cease to be disgusting.

Is this where we are now?

Johnson and co have destroyed our democratic institutions and norms through divisive messages and the introduction of ideologically driven legislative reforms: the election bill; draft law on higher education (freedom of speech); law on police, crime and criminal courts; judicial review and court draft law; invoice of nationality and borders; and the draft law on human rights. Together they are determined to diminish our rights and our voices in the courts, in the media, on the streets and in the ballot boxes.

Johnson seems to believe that if he fails to get his way, he can ignore or change the rules without being totally punished. The arrogance he displayed about the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal was startling. One can only assume that he is now refusing to support Geoffrey Cox in order to avoid his suspicious behavior and save his skin.

These scams simply confirm people’s worst fears about politicians and further diminish already alarming levels of trust, recklessly undermining people’s trust in our parliamentary institutions and in democracy. These may not be perfect, but we have a representative democracy and it better serves the people to protect, improve and strengthen it.

Of course, it is naive to believe that people in public office will naturally behave with honor, or that principles and codes are sufficient. During the spring no less than 11 ministers they are said to have broken the ministerial code and according to the rights they had to resign; but the kind of honor, principles, and integrity that resigned MPs (with varying levels of pressure) in the past now seem to have disappeared.

And, although we are outraged by the suspicious behavior of politicians such as Cox, who does not seem to have broken the rules, as he says the whip boss approved of him going to the Caribbean while the Commons sat down, many of them flee because the rules are so weak.

It was only a matter of time before anyone used our unwritten constitution. After the expulsion of the parliamentary spending scandal in 2009, there was a general agreement between the main political parties that our policy should be regulated. There was a real effort to empower voters by allowing withdrawal of deputies but, absurdly, it was ultimately up to the deputies themselves to decide how long the wrong members could be suspended; and, worse, as far as cabinet members are concerned, it is the prime minister who has the final say on whether the conduct is unacceptable.

In May, Johnson claimed that people did not care if a conservative donor would be asked to pay for a nanny for the prime minister’s youngest son; but the reality is that we care. The Committee on Standards in Public Life found that three-quarters of respondents agreed that ethical standards in government are important for the functioning of democracy and for preventing the use of power by the people for their own purposes.

We need to stop politicians from marking their homework and bring in legal frameworks that prevent bad behavior. We need a legally binding agreement between MPs and those who elect them, to ensure that everyone understands what is expected. Working hours, disciplinary policies, harassment, discrimination, spending, misconduct, conflicts of interest and foreign affairs should all be covered. I believe this reform would change the culture, the caliber and the cost of politics overnight.

After three decades as a transparency activist, it makes me angry knowing the complete waste of time, effort and money they spend in positions of power to protect the defenseless and to sell morally and intellectually bankrupt arguments. It is time to strengthen our government machinery and public posts so that the good ones are rewarded, the bad ones sanctioned and safety nets set up to control the actions of every unscrupulous person who ends up holding the reins of power.

Deputies can then proceed with what they are paid to do: assume their legislative responsibilities and care for those who have elected them.