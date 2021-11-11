Global Iris Recognition Market (2021 to 2025) – With Aware, BioEnable Technologies and Honeywell International among others – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN – (TELI BUSINESS) – The “Global Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025” the report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s Oferta e. The publisher has monitored the iris recognition market and is poised to grow by $ 1.33 billion during 2021-2025, slowing to a CAGR of over 16% over the forecast period. Their iris recognition market report provides a holistic analysis of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report provides an updated analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of iris recognition in the government sector and the need for advanced security. Iris recognition market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing need to reduce identity duplication as one of the main reasons driving the growth of the iris recognition market in the coming years. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis and summary of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Mentioned companies Aware Inc.

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

EyeLock LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Iris ID Systems Inc.

IrisGuard UK Ltd.

IRITECH INC.

M2SYS technology

Thales Group Their report on the iris recognition market covers the following areas: Iris recognition market size

Iris recognition market forecast

Iris recognition market industry analysis The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including data from key industry participants. The report contains a comprehensive market and landscape of vendors, in addition to an analysis of key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis and summary of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, price, competition and promotions. It presents various aspects of the market by identifying key industry influencers. The data presented are comprehensive, reliable and are the result of extensive research – primary and secondary. Main topics covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Market landscape Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis 3. Market size Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market Outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025 4. Analysis of the Five Forces The bargaining power of buyers

The bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entries

Threat of substitutes

The threat of rivalry

Market situation 5. Market segmentation by end user Market segments

Comparison by end user

Government – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transport – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by the end user 6. Customer landscape 7. Geographical Landscape Geographical segmentation

Geographical comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Leading countries

Market Opportunity According to Geographical Landscape

Market leaders

Market challenges

Market trends 8. Landscape of the seller Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption 9. Vendor analysis Covered sellers

Positioning sellers in the market 10. Appendix For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k76q4p

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k76q4p

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005630/en/Global-Iris-Recognition-Market-2021-to-2025—Featuring-Aware-BioEnable-Technologies-and-Honeywell-International-Among-Others—ResearchAndMarkets.com

