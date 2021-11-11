Bizav Group sees the Dubai air show as a wider recovery

The Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) is confident that the 2021 Dubai Airshow, the first major event of the international calendar of aviation shows to take place in more than a year, will predict a return to form for the region’s business aviation community. In fact, the sector has a strong performance in terms of traffic volumes in recent quarters, in part due to the lack of scheduled flights available in the Gulf.

“Dubai Airshow is a big show,” said founder and CEO Ali Alnaqbi. AIN in a pre-show interview. “Business aviation will be a strong presence.”

Everyone was hoping to see the return of faith, he said, even though smaller helicopter events and trips had taken place in Dubai last year. “There have been some smaller shows in Dubai in the last 12 months, but not on the scale of the Dubai Airshow or the MEBAA Show,” he said.

“I hope it goes well and restores confidence in the industry,” he added. “This is the kind of event that everyone is waiting for. There is a lot of involvement on the part of the government and the protocol. It is an aviation meeting, an event that will give people a sense of perspective in trying to get back to normal. “

Things were going well, he said, with visitors and delegations from many countries reversing previous decisions not to attend. “The UAE government has eased some restrictions. It will be an event where people will feel comfortable going back to business. ”

Alnaqbi said business aviation migration from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to South Dubai (DWC), a key measure of the city’s industrial health, was ongoing, with only a minimal number of flights being conducted at DXB. According to sources familiar with the situation, the UAE authorities do not seem to want to publicly position the DXB as a hub for business aviation movements.

“It continues and the growth is healthy. “Only the minimum is happening in DXB,” Alnaqbi explained. “When a number of Emirates flights were stopped [due to the pandemic], slots were available and many operators tried to fly from DXB. But apart from Jet Aviation and ExecuJet, there are no other FBOs available there and both are authorized to operate in the DWC. “Migration is happening naturally.”

The official numbers of the first half in the DWC VIP terminal show Alnaqbi’s comments. In the first half of 2020, moves fell 41 percent to 1,811, before jumping 347 percent in the same period this year to 8,088. Although the accompanying figures were not released, year-over-year movements increased by 21 percent in 2020, according to official government estimates.

“Business aviation is now in better shape than in [second] quarter and the beginning of the year “, he said. “There were a lot of restrictions on airlines, so business aviation was often the only way to get passengers around.

“If you talk to FBOs, you will see that a lot of movement is happening. Although I think comparisons with 2018 or 2019 are unfair, we have reached a point where there are moves happening in all ways. Requests are being received from some charter companies and FBOs are handling many aircraft. “Business aviation is coming back and recovering slowly but surely.”

Qatar Executive has continued to be the region’s choice of charter operators and in August took delivery of the first Gulfstream G700 long-range aircraft as a launch client. The formal end to the Qatar boycott by four Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, took place in January.

Alnaqbi said that although Qatar’s Executive moves were largely government-linked, its dominant position in the region meant that MEBAA would continue to try to build bridges with it. “I would say 90-95 percent of [its] Business aircraft movements are government-affiliated or government-affiliated, such as royal families, VIPs or heads of households. Although they have recently announced the purchase of some aircraft, they are not cooperating with us. We hope to open some doors with them… in the future. ”

In addition to his role in MEBAA, Alnaqbi continues to serve as chairman of the board of the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), a post he is expected to hold until the end of 2022.

The gray market charter continues to be an area of ​​considerable concern in the Middle East, as elsewhere. At least seven associations around the world, led by IBAC, launched the Air Card Security Alliance last December to warn governments and industry of the continuing threat it poses to safe private travel.

“We have to educate people,” Alnaqbi said. “We need to raise awareness of how dangerous this is, not just to warn the industry, but all participants, especially passengers. Every business association worldwide was in contact with the government to enforce effective oversight. The plan is to adopt a global procedure making it easier to report and capture information on illegal gray market card cases [flights], and [clarify] the steps to be taken in cases of violations. “

Alnaqbi claimed that the number of accidents in the Gulf Cooperation Council states has been negligible. “There is a reason for this: there are many new strong aircraft flying around the region. “They are not that old,” he said.

Meanwhile, the industry is watching the MEBAA show in Dubai in December 2022 to further restore confidence. Alnaqbi said the MEBAA event in Morocco could take place later in 2023 after this year’s planned event was canceled. He added that conferences in Jordan, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia would resume as soon as possible, as there had been good demand for them before the pandemic.