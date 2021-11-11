The international alliance forms to leave oil and gas





The governments of Denmark and Costa Rica today launched the first international governing coalition aimed at ending oil and gas production. Members of the Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA), which introduced their group at the COP 26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, argue that more oil and gas should remain on the ground if the world is to maintain 1.5 degrees Celsius warming. . benchmark, beyond which experts warn of drastic climate impacts around the globe. Continued investment in increasing oil and natural gas production encourages the construction of supply and consumption infrastructure, closing a high carbon footprint beyond 2050 and thus contributing to dangerous climate change, while increasing the risk of blocked assets. wrote the group in it CALL for action. Major oil-producing countries, including the US, have not joined the effort to retire oil. A spokesman for the UK, a major European oil-producing country, told POLITICO earlier this week that a tough ban on fossil fuel production would have serious consequences. What we cannot have is a cliff where oil and gas are abandoned overnight. If we stopped producing gas, it would jeopardize energy security, British jobs and industries, and we would become even more dependent on foreign imports, said a spokesman for the UK Department of Business and Energy. Countries that will join the alliance this week are France, Greenland, Ireland, Sweden and Wales, as well as Quebec, the Canadian province. They have given full support. California has signed up as an associate member. While the group does not seek strong bans on new drilling permits, its core members commit to no new leases for oil and gas production or exploration. They are also required to set a sunset target for oil and gas production. Low-level supporters, like California, are committed to taking concrete steps to reduce oil and gas production. BOGA emphasizes in its statement that while the world should reduce oil production by 4 percent per year by 2030, then at a more accelerated pace in the coming years current plans predict the opposite. The International Energy Agency has said a 75 percent reduction in oil demand by 2050 would be needed to meet zero-carbon net emissions by the middle of the century, a goal set for the United States by the President Biden. To reach that level of decline, no new oil and gas exploration would be necessary, experts said. The alliance aims to squeeze the supply of oil and natural gas and expand drilling operations in order to help the world move away and send clear signals to the market that oil is on the way out. BOGA has gathered supporters from environmental groups, although many of the most progressive activists have criticized the Glasgow talks as the climate theater lacks strong commitments to reduce escalating global greenhouse gas emissions. This broad alliance could help move the world away from fossil fuels that are driving climate change toward catastrophe, said Sujatha Bergen, senior advocate at the Natural Resources Protection Council. It is time to take a strong step and a determined commitment, aided by this alliance, towards a safer and cleaner future for our children, families and communities. Kassie Siegel, director of the Center for Climate Law at the Center for Biological Diversity, applauded California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) who joined this first mobile club to curb drilling. “Newsom has created tremendous momentum towards its vision for an oil-free future for our state,” she said, before addressing a call for more aggressive action to curb oil supplies from California. build on that moment by immediately stopping the adoption of new oil and gas drilling nationwide to keep these climate-destroying fossil fuels on the ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eenews.net/articles/international-alliance-forms-to-quit-oil-and-gas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos