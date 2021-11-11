Kinder Joy of move Tennis Trophy International Master 2021 | tidings





MANACOR, Mallorca, November 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – After over 250 tournaments in 13 countries and more than 20,000 tennis players involved, the Kinder Joy of move Tennis Trophy has celebrated its completion in Rafa Nadal Academy from 1rr up to 9th November, with a Dual International Master: 2021 trophy finals were played alongside the 2020 finals, canceled due to the COVID-19 urgency. The fifth edition of the Kinder Joy of move Tennis Trophy, played from April on October 2021, was “more than a trophy”. The lack of referees, the focus on fair play and friendship, the active participation of parents and the various opportunities for entertainment have testified to the uniqueness of this event, which is much more than a sporting event. The 125 players, aged 9 to 12, selected from the national preliminary rounds were able to give their best on the field, testing their fairness and integrity, putting into practice the Fair Play code, the foundation of the entire tournament, which is represented with him Fair play trophy, rewarded for the player and coach who excelled most in honesty and sport. The Kinder Joy joy of the Tennis Trophy International Master movement was also characterized by many moments that involved participants in the meeting and socializing: from the opening parade to the awards ceremony, from parent-child matches to activities within the Kinder Joy of move village. , a dedicated area where expert trainers engaged children and families in movement activities based on the Joy of move method. There was also time for cultural exploration with a visit to the MUSEUM Xperience and a tour of the Drach Caves in Mallorca. of The best joy of moving the Tennis Trophywas invented in Ital in 2006 by the former tennis player Rita Grande along the Kinder Joy of move. In 2017 the tour opened in other countries, promoting an active lifestyle among the younger generations internationally. It is one of the main initiatives supported by Kinder Joy of move because it reflects its mission and philosophy, through the promotion of movement as personal and relational growth. KINDER SUPPORTS JOYFUL GROWTH through the Social Responsibility project: Better moving satisfaction Kinder Joy of move is an international Social Responsibility project of the Ferrero Group, which inspires 2.6 million children and their families in 28 countries around the world to become active, enjoy moving and develop life skills in an engaging and enjoyable way. At the heart of the project is the strong belief that a positive attitude towards movement will make today’s children, better adults tomorrow. Kinder Joy of move operates worldwide with high-profile, qualified and expert partners, organizes and supports physical education programs inside and outside schools, children’s sporting events and school competitions in order to ensure that movement is above all a joy for children. . More information at kinderjoyofmoving.com. Follow usFacebook, InstagramAND to YouTube. CONTACT: Marta Barbalonga – [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinder-joy-of-moving-tennis-trophy-international-master-2021-301421012.html BURIMI Ferrero / Kinder Joy of move

